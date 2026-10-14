Natixis Celebrates 20 Years In Dubai International Financial Centre, Underscoring Deep Commitment To The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) United Arab Emirates, October, 2026: Natixis is pleased to commemorate its 20th anniversary in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), in the presence of His Excellency (H.E.) Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, Mr. Jean-Christophe Paris, Consul General of France in Dubai, Nicolas Namias, CEO of BPCE and Bruno Le Saint, CEO, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, Adel Afiouni, Senior Country Manager, Group Regional Head Middle East, Turkey & Central Asia, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking, and Wassim Nasrallah, Head of Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, Natixis Investment Managers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Middle East is a key strategic region for Natixis and its parent company Groupe BPCE, characterized by its dynamic market evolution and substantial investment potential the significant milestone of 20 years in Dubai affirms the Group's strong commitment to continue growing its presence and capabilities within the Middle East, Turkey & Central Asia region through its international business lines Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) and Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM)

Since 2006, Natixis has operated corporate, investment banking, and asset management activities out of DIFC, the leading global financial center in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Over the past two decades, DIFC has provided a platform for Natixis to expand its regional capabilities, deepen relationships with institutional and corporate clients, and capture growing trade and investment flows across international markets.

From DIFC, Natixis serves its corporate and institutional clients in the region, leveraging its world-class regulatory environment and dynamic ecosystem. It directs its specialized financial solutions toward supporting sustainable economic growth and Islamic finance in the region, capturing trade and investment flows shifting across these high-growth international corridors.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said:“Natixis has been part of DIFC's growth story since its early years, and we are proud of the longstanding relationship we have built together. We congratulate the Natixis team on this significant milestone and look forward to its continued success.”

Natixis CIB's areas of expertise are closely aligned with the development and diversification ambitions of the economies of the Middle East, including in sectors like energy, infrastructure, telecom and tech, food and agriculture, and metals and mining. It is therefore a land of opportunity for product lines across Global Markets, Global Trade, Investment Banking and Real Assets, where Natixis CIB is supporting sovereign wealth funds, banks, financial sponsors and corporates.

In 2026, Natixis CIB adapted its organization to integrate Asia Pacific and the Middle East in a unified platform, driven by the expanding corridor of investment, trade and capital markets between the two regions. The move accelerates the bank's Middle East development, seizes synergies with Asia's growing ties to the region, and better serves the sophisticated needs of its clients.

Adel Afiouni, Senior Country Manager, Group Regional Head Middle East, Turkey & Central Asia, Natixis CIB said:“As we celebrate our 20th anniversary in Dubai, our focus is on building a robust regional franchise that deepens our client relationships by delivering tailor-made product offerings in alignment with the economic development of the Middle East.”

Natixis IM is a multi-affiliate organization made up of over 15 independent investment firms, serving a wide range of clients around the world, from the largest institutions and sovereign wealth funds to the smallest individual accounts. What defines Natixis IM as a firm is active management. In the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia (MEACA) the firm is focused on delivering its capabilities and solutions to regional capital pools and partnering with those entities to help the region deliver on its strategic growth ambitions.

Wassim Nasrallah, Head of Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, Natixis IM added:“The MEACA region remains a critical growth driver for our firm. Through active solutions from our leading affiliate managers, our team continues to address the unique needs of institutional investors and asset owners. As we mark this important milestone, we look forward to driving further success in the years to come.”

About Dubai International Financial Centre:

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 10,018 active firms. These include 1,134 regulated firms, comprising 327 banks and capital markets firms, 71 brokerage entities, 165 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 592 wealth and asset management firms (including over 100 hedge fund managers). Home to 1,933 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is one of the world's top five FinTech hubs.

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. Through the 17.7 million sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion, which will provide capacity for more than 42,000 companies and a workforce exceeding 125,000, DIFC is reinforcing Dubai's position as a top–four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over one million sq. ft. allocated to future technologies, including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region's first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking:

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in close to 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. Natixis CIB is committed to aligning its financing portfolio with a carbon neutrality path by 2050 while helping its clients reduce the environmental impact of their business.

As part of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A+, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

About Natixis Investment Managers:

Natixis Investment Managers' multi-affiliate approach connects clients to the independent thinking and focused expertise of more than 15 active managers. Ranked among the world's largest asset managers1 with more than $1.5 trillion assets under management2 (€1.3 trillion), Natixis Investment Managers specializes in high-conviction active investment strategies, insurance and pension solutions, and private assets, and delivers a diverse offering across asset classes, styles, and vehicles. The firm partners with clients in order to understand their unique needs and provide insights and investment solutions tailored to their long-term goals.

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is part of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms include AEW; DNCA Investments;3 Flexstone Partners; Gateway Investment Advisers; Harris | Oakmark; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles & Company; Mirova; Naxicap Partners; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seventure Partners; Vauban Infrastructure Partners; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; VEGA Investment Solutions and WCM Investment Management. Additionally, investment solutions are offered through Natixis Investment Managers Solutions and Natixis Advisors, LLC. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit Natixis Investment Managers' website at natixis | LinkedIn: linkedin/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers' distribution and service groups include Natixis Distribution, LLC, a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various US registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliated firms of Natixis Investment Managers, Natixis Investment Managers International (France), and their affiliated distribution and service entities in Europe and Asia.

1 Survey respondents and publicly available data ranked by Investment & Pensions Europe/Top 500 Asset Managers 2026 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 21st largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2025.

2 Assets under management (AUM) of affiliated entities measured as of June 30, 2026, are $1,525.1 billion (€1,334.0 billion). AUM, as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets, assets of minority-owned affiliated entities and other types of nonregulatory AUM managed or serviced by firms affiliated with Natixis Investment Managers.

3 A brand of DNCA Finance.