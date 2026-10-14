High-Capacity Ddos Attacks Surge 1,286% In 1H 2026 According To NETSCOUT Threat Intelligence Research
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Massive 1Tbps Events and Weaponized Residential Proxies Expose Critical Mitigation Gaps, Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Forcing Organizations to Rethink Enterprise and Carrier Defenses Dubai, UAE, October, 2026 – NETSCOUT® SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) released its first half 2026 Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) Threat Intelligence Report, revealing a significant shift in how attacks are launched and sourced. With more than 9.1 million DDoS attacks recorded globally by NETSCOUT between January and June 2026, the report highlights that DDoS risk is growing along three axes: the volume of traffic that must be inspected, the number of places where mitigation must be deployed, and the share of attacks that disrupt service without ever saturating a link. “The 1,286% rise in attacks clearing 1Tbps or 1Gpps means high-capacity events are no longer anomalies; they are routine,” stated Hardik Modi, VP Engineering, DDoS Solutions, and ASERT Threat Intelligence Team, NETSCOUT.“With the proliferation of residential proxies and short, rate-based attacks from DDoS-for-hire platforms, traditional coarse network controls are insufficient. Providers and enterprises alike need finer-grained, selective mitigation and increased scrubbing capacity at network edges to combat these qualitative shifts in attack sophistication.” Key findings include:
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Massive Attacks on a Global Scale – NETSCOUT ATLAS recorded more than 9.1 million DDoS attacks across 209 countries and territories, underscoring the expanding operational risk to enterprises and providers.
Surge in High-Impact Capacity – Attacks exceeding 1Tbps or 1Gpps increased 1,286% year over year, suggesting defenders must continue to prepare for greater attack intensity.
IPv6 crossed the terabit threshold – NETSCOUT observed its first IPv6 attack exceeding 1Tbps, while active mitigation of IPv6 attacks rose by more than 300% year over year even as IPv6's share of attacks remained roughly flat, illustrating the need for robust IPv6 protection.
Pressure on Carrier Mitigation – Direct-path methods accounted for 64% of observed attacks and gained share for a third consecutive half-year, while carpet-bombing grew from 3.97% to 4.54% of attacks, and outbound attacks clearing 1Tbps/1Gpps caused operational impacts. Dedicated mitigation capacity remains the selective layer that providers need to intelligently filter malicious traffic.
DDoS for Hire and Attack Economics – Attacks lasting one minute or less have roughly doubled as a share since 2H 2023, stressing connection tables, application backends, and resolvers, suggesting DDoS-for-hire platforms are shortening the path to attack.
Residential Proxy Supply Chain – by pairing residential proxy network tracking with DDoS telemetry, NETSCOUT ASERT identified residential proxy sources participating in DDoS attacks, highlighting that attack traffic can originate from harder-to-distinguish consumer IP addresses.
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Download the NETSCOUT 1H 2026 DDoS Threat Intelligence Report
See real-time DDoS attack stats and insights at NETSCOUT Cyber Threat Horizon
Learn more about NETSCOUT Arbor DDoS Protection Services
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