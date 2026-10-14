Press Release: Duelvs Joins Raise Capital To Simplify Side-By-Side Tech Comparisons

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has selected DuelVS for its Raise Capital program to support the product comparison platform's next phase of execution, focusing on product refinement, structured... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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FasterCapital has selected DuelVS for its Raise Capital program to support the product comparison platform's next phase of execution, focusing on product refinement, structured data expansion, and go-to-market preparedness. DuelVS is designed to help consumers compare tech products with clean, side-by-side specification tables across categories such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, monitors, and more.

FasterCapital and Raise Capital will prioritize execution work in the first 30–60 days that centers on product and data improvements to help DuelVS sharpen positioning and accelerate user-ready feature development.

Why It Matters?

Technology shoppers face inconsistent specs, marketing noise, and scattered information that slow decisions and increase the risk of a poor fit. DuelVS addresses these pain points by organizing structured product data into comparable, visual formats so users can more quickly identify the features that matter to them and make better-informed purchases.

DuelVS is a spec-focused comparison engine that surfaces thousands of indexed tech products in clear, side-by-side tables. The platform emphasizes neutral presentation of structured specifications, sortable rankings, advanced filters, visual statistics, and automatically generated FAQs to reduce the need for juggling brand pages, reviews, and disparate spec lists.

Why Now?

As device portfolios grow and technical differentiation becomes more nuanced, consumers increasingly seek unbiased, data-driven ways to evaluate options. DuelVS aims to respond to this demand by making technical comparisons more transparent and efficient for mainstream buyers and tech enthusiasts alike.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution support focused on short-term product and go-to-market milestones

– Guidance on data modeling and structured-specification consistency

– Help refining positioning, messaging, and demo materials for investor and partner conversations

– Connections to relevant mentors and ecosystem stakeholders to accelerate practical progress

First 30–60 Days

The initial phase will emphasize improving data normalization and comparison UX, prioritizing user journeys and filters that matter most to early testers, and preparing core materials for outreach to pilot users and ecosystem partners. Workstreams will include product backlog prioritization, usability testing, and aligning data ingestion workflows with comparison templates.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support DuelVS through Raise Capital. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

Over the next three months, DuelVS plans to expand indexed coverage in priority categories, iterate on the comparison UI based on early feedback, and begin targeted outreach to pilot users for validation of features such as rankings and FAQs. The team will continue refining filters and data quality to improve accuracy and usefulness.

About DuelVS

DuelVS is a product comparison platform that helps consumers make informed technology purchases through structured, side-by-side specification tables, visual statistics, sortable rankings, and advanced filters. The platform targets categories including smartphones, laptops, TVs, monitors, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and graphics cards with the goal of reducing research friction and marketing noise.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into execution through structured milestones, hands-on support, and guidance that improves fundraising readiness. With programs including Raise Capital, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, validate priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders.