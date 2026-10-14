Al Ansari Exchange Tests Voice AI As It Explores Agentic Applications

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The initiative forms part of Al Ansari Financial Services' broader commitment to Dubai's private sector transformation programme. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,October 2026: Al Ansari Exchange, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (“The Group”) (DFM: ALANSARI), is testing artificial intelligence in its mobile app and exploring its use, as Dubai presses businesses to adopt more autonomous AI systems.

The initiatives are part of Al Ansari Financial Services' participation in a Dubai government programme under which 11 Dubai-based companies pledged to integrate agentic AI into their operations with the support of Dubai Chambers.

Al Ansari Financial Services is assessing how AI could accelerate internal processes, such as compliance functions, in line with international best practices while meeting regulatory requirements and delivering a seamless, frictionless customer experience.

The group works with federal and local government entities, including the Central Bank of the UAE and Dubai's Department of Finance, to support the transition towards a cashless economy.

“Our work with voice AI is a stepping stone towards more advanced applications, including agentic AI,” said Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services.“AI will play an increasingly important role in customer service and internal processes. Our priority is to develop reliable, scalable solutions suited to a regulated financial business.”

“We work closely with the relevant UAE authorities to support national priorities and implement regulatory requirements across our operations. Guided by their leadership, we focus on delivering reliable financial services that meet customers' needs,” Al Ansari added.

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Exchange, said:“We have implemented voice AI in our app to help customers navigate services and complete routine tasks more easily. Our operational focus is on accuracy, clear guidance and access to our customer service team whenever personal assistance is needed.”

The AI work builds on a digital base the company has been expanding as Dubai moves away from cash. Digital channels accounted for 27% of total value of remittances at Al Ansari Exchange in 2025, up from 23% in 2024. A growing share of customer activity on digital channels widens the scope for tools such as the voice feature now in its app.

That shift mirrors the emirate's wider progress. Dubai Finance said on October 9 that Dubai's cashless transactions index reached 90.1%, passing the 90% target set for 2026 under the Dubai Cashless Strategy launched in October 2024.

The strategy's final report credited partnerships among government entities, financial institutions and payment providers, and said cashless payment initiatives had contributed more than AED 8 billion to the emirate's economy.