Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Gets New Features: Check Expected Price And Specifications

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Planning to buy the Bajaj Pulsar NS125? We have some fresh updates for you. Dealerships might soon stock the upgraded model with a brand new LCD screen and USB Type-C charging.

Bajaj is adding fresh features to the Pulsar NS125 to grab the attention of young riders in the 125cc segment. Dealerships recently spotted the updated model on their floors. The company keeps the exterior design mostly the same but focuses heavily on tech upgrades.

Riders can expect a new LCD instrument cluster, a USB Type-C charging port, and LED hazard lights as the main highlights. These additions will definitely help daily commuters. Dealerships hint at a slight price bump of around Rs 1,000 for these extra features. Bajaj Auto has not officially confirmed these details yet. We will know the exact price difference only after the official launch.

The brand new LCD instrument screen stands out as the biggest expected change on the Pulsar NS125. This display will show the speed, gear position, engine RPM, time, trip distance, fuel level, and average fuel economy. The system might also flash a low fuel warning. Riders can easily check all this vehicle info on a single screen while cruising.

Bajaj might also throw in a handy USB Type-C charging port. The company will likely place this port on the left side of the screen with a safety cover. You can easily charge your phones on the go. The right control switchgear might feature a dedicated red hazard light button. New LED turn indicators and hazard lights will complete this update. We just need to wait for the official announcement to confirm the exact display details and charging specs.

The current Pulsar NS125 runs on a reliable 124.45 cc engine. This motor pumps out a maximum power of 12 PS and 11 Nm of peak torque. Bajaj equips the bike with telescopic front forks and a single rear shock absorber. The braking setup includes a front disc brake with ABS and a rear drum brake. The bike rolls on stylish alloy wheels. Reports suggest the updated model might also get some tweaks to the riding modes. The current base variant costs around Rs 1 lakh ex-showroom.

Dealerships expect a minor price hike of Rs 1,000 for the new tech-loaded model. This means you will pay slightly more than the current version. Bajaj Auto still needs to announce the exact number of variants, the launch date, and the final prices. The final on-road price will naturally change based on state taxes, insurance, registration fees, and extra accessories. Buyers should not finalize their decision just based on this Rs 1,000 hike rumour. You should compare the new prices with the old stock offers once the bike officially launches. You can also ask your local dealer about ongoing discounts on the current variants.