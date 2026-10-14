Coloros 17 Launched In India: New Design, AI Features And Eligible Devices Revealed

ColorOS 17 is Oppo's newest operating system. It was released on Tuesday in India and other areas around the world, the tech company said. The update, which is based on Android 17, will also be sent to some OnePlus and Realme smartphones and tablets, as planned by those two tech companies earlier this year. In September, the new ColorOS 17 update came out for the first time in China. The update adds Oppo's Living Flow Design to phones and computers that can use it. Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus have also shared the release date and list of devices that will soon be able to get the ColorOS 17 update based on Android 17.

ColorOS 27 Features, Changes You Should Know

Oppo said that compatible Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme devices would get the most recent version of Android 17 with the ColorOS 17 update. The Living Flow Design, which includes Oppo's Luminous Effect, Fluid Motion, and Flexible Feedback, is included with the updated software. Along with a sophisticated dynamic lighting effect that seeks to direct a user's attention, the Luminous Effect element adds more transparent and softer graphics to the user interface.

Meanwhile, many interface elements can move, combine, and change "from one state to the next" thanks to the Fluid Motion element. This is said to provide a "sense of continuity" throughout the user interface. However, it is said that the Flexible Feedback component provides comparable response to touch in the system user interface. When pressed on, the element enables buttons, toolbars, and other interactive program elements to visually compress, stretch, and rebound. It is said that this will provide consumers a tactile and engaging experience.

For eligible smartphones, Oppo's ColorOS 17 upgrade, which is based on Android 17, also offers a number of performance improvements. It presents the upgraded Luminous Rendering Engine as the foundation for the Unified Rendering Architecture. It creates a single pipeline by combining disparate rendering operations. It is said that improved UI transitions and visual effects are made possible by the new architecture. Additionally, it is claimed that the design improves performance by eliminating unnecessary rendering processes.

According to the firm, rendering loads may be reduced by up to 30% using the Unified Rendering Architecture. Furthermore, it is said to use up to 25% less RAM for rendering than ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. Moreover, regardless of system load, this is supposed to provide more seamless interactions.

Oppo ColorOS 17 rollout timeline: Eligible devices

Oppo has announced that this will be a gradual rollout starting from 29th October 2026. The following is the list of eligible devices for the India rollout, along with the schedule.

October 29, 2026: Oppo Find N6, Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s, Find X9 Pro and Find X9.

October 30, 2026: Oppo Find N5, Find X8 Pro, Find X8, Reno16 Pro 5G, Reno16 5G, Reno16c 5G, Reno16 FS 5G and Reno16 F 5G.

November 2026: Find N3, Find N3 Flip, Reno15 series, Reno14 series, K14x 5G, K14 5G, K13x 5G, F33 5G, F31 5G and F29 5G.

Q1 2027: Find N2 Flip, Reno12 series, F33 Pro 5G, F31 Pro series, F29 Pro 5G and Pad SE series tablets.

OnePlus and Realme ColorOS 17 rollout

The simultaneous software update timeline also lists the devices eligible for the update, including both OnePlus and Realme devices.

The OnePlus Pad 4 is set for October 29, while the OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s will be released on October 30. Other eligible models, such as the OnePlus Open, the OnePlus 12 series and the Nord series, are expected in Q1 2027.

For Realme, the GT 8 Pro series is scheduled for October 29, followed by the GT 7 Pro and Realme 16 Pro series on October 30. Other devices in the GT, Number, P and Narzo series will be available in November, December and Q1 2027.

Reno13, K13, K13 Turbo, Oppo Pad 3 and Pad 5 series tablets - December 2026.