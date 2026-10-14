Beijing To Host BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2027

MENAFN - IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Oct 14 (IANS) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Wednesday announced Beijing, China, as host of the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2027, scheduled to take place from April 21 to May 2.

It marks Beijing's first staging of a BWF Individual or Team World Championships since it hosted the BWF Sudirman Cup in 2005. The city also staged the BWF World Championships in 1987.

"China has long played an important role in the development and global success of badminton, and we are thrilled to bring the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals back to Beijing in 2027," BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said.

"Beijing holds a special place in badminton history. From hosting the BWF World Championships in 1987 and the BWF Sudirman Cup in 2005 to showcasing our sport at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, the city has been the stage for some of badminton's most memorable moments.

Returning to Beijing for one of our premier team championships honours that heritage while highlighting the continued growth and global appeal of our sport," she added.

The BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2027 will also usher in a new era for badminton's Major Championships. From 2027, the tournament will adopt an extended 12-day format, with team events expanding to 24 member associations, creating two-week global sporting spectacles that enhance fan engagement, unlock greater commercial opportunities, and bring badminton to more markets than ever before.

BWF said that host cities for the World Championships 2027, World Tour Finals 2027-2030, and Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2028 will be announced at a later date.

The Sudirman Cup Finals is the World Mixed Team Championships, which takes place every two years. It is a test of the all-round strength of a team. There are five matches in every tie: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

The first Sudirman Cup was played at Bung Karno Stadium in Indonesia in 1989 with 28 participating teams. The event has been held every two years since 1989. Indonesia won the inaugural edition at home – the one and only time they've taken the title.

Korea emerged champions in the next two editions in 1991 and 1993, followed by China, who won all but two editions from 1995 to 2023 (Korea interrupted China's reign in 2003 and 2017) and are the most successful team with 13 Sudirman Cup titles.

The most recent edition, in 2025, was held in Xiamen, China and featured 16 of the best badminton teams in the world. The hosts won the title after defeating South Korea 3-1 in the final.

India, two-time quarter-finalists in 2011 and 2017, have never won a medal in the Sudirman Cup to date.