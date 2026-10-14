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Ebola Cases Top 9,000 in Congo as Death Toll Hits 4,381

Ebola Cases Top 9,000 in Congo as Death Toll Hits 4,381


Date: 2026-10-14 07:55:36

(MENAFN) Democratic Republic of Congo has now recorded more than 9,000 confirmed Ebola cases since declaring the outbreak in May, according to a situation update released Tuesday by the Health Ministry.

The ministry’s figures put the cumulative total at 9,066 cases, including 4,381 deaths. That translates to a case fatality rate of 48.3%.

The epidemic has spread across seven provinces: Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo and South-Ubangi.

The outbreak is the largest and deadliest in Congo’s history. Globally, only the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa was bigger.

Alarm is growing over cross-border transmission. Last week, Kenya reported its first imported case originating in Congo. The patient traveled through Congo and Uganda before arriving in Kenya, where he died.

In response, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has called for stronger regional preparedness to prevent further spread of the virus.

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