Tanker Catches Fire East of Hormuz, Iran Navy Says
(MENAFN) Iran’s Iranian Navy reported Tuesday that a tanker burst into flames after being damaged east of the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global shipping.
In a statement, the navy’s public relations office said its monitoring teams spotted the vessel around midday. The ship, it said, had disabled its tracking systems and tried to cross a “restricted area.”
The statement left key questions unanswered. It did not say what damaged the tanker or started the fire, did not name the ship, and gave no details on the crew or any casualties.
The Iranian Navy said it has launched a new operational deployment, stationing units east of the Strait of Hormuz and across the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. It added that it is tracking vessel movements in the area around the clock.
The navy also cautioned ships against turning off their electronic equipment and called on them to coordinate with Iranian armed forces to secure safe passage.
In a statement, the navy’s public relations office said its monitoring teams spotted the vessel around midday. The ship, it said, had disabled its tracking systems and tried to cross a “restricted area.”
The statement left key questions unanswered. It did not say what damaged the tanker or started the fire, did not name the ship, and gave no details on the crew or any casualties.
The Iranian Navy said it has launched a new operational deployment, stationing units east of the Strait of Hormuz and across the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman. It added that it is tracking vessel movements in the area around the clock.
The navy also cautioned ships against turning off their electronic equipment and called on them to coordinate with Iranian armed forces to secure safe passage.
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