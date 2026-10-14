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Trump Denounces Houthi Attacks, Stays Silent on US Strike Plans

Trump Denounces Houthi Attacks, Stays Silent on US Strike Plans


Date: 2026-10-14 07:46:56

(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday condemned continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia but sidestepped a question on whether the United States has decided to strike the group’s targets.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for a campaign trip to Alaska, Trump declined to answer directly when pressed on possible military action. “They’re behaving very badly,” he said.

Escalation in Yemen
His remarks come as fighting intensifies in Yemen between government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthis. Earlier this month, Yemeni government forces launched the “Dawn of Yemen” operation, aimed at retaking Houthi-held territory and restoring state control.

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