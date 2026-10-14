Uzbekistan, China's Sichuan Plan 2027 Business Visit, B2B Platform

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and China's Sichuan province plan to organize a business visit by Uzbek entrepreneurs to the Chinese province in 2027 and establish a digital business-to-business (B2B) platform to strengthen trade and investment ties, following a meeting between Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a delegation from the Sichuan branch of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Tashkent on October 14.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was attended by Sherzod Ibragimov, deputy chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Jamil Maksudi, an adviser to the chamber's chairman; Li Xuezhe, director of CCPIT's International Relations Department; and representatives of CCPIT's Nanchong branch and the city's Commerce Bureau.

The parties discussed opportunities to expand trade and economic cooperation, establish new business contacts and increase investment ties between Uzbekistan and Sichuan province.

Particular attention was given to developing trade in agricultural products, cotton and other goods, as well as expanding investment cooperation.

The Uzbek side noted that more than 6,200 companies with Chinese capital are operating in Uzbekistan. The parties also highlighted the development of transport links and educational cooperation between the two countries.

The New Tashkent development project was also identified as a potential area of interest for Chinese investors.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish a digital business-to-business (B2B) platform to facilitate contacts between companies. They also agreed to organize a business visit by Uzbek entrepreneurs to Sichuan province next year and explore participation in international exhibitions in Chengdu and Nanchong.

The planned initiatives are intended to strengthen direct business connections and create additional opportunities for trade and investment between Uzbekistan and Sichuan.