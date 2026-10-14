Metrika Selected By OCC To Support Stablecoin Supervisory Framework Under The GENIUS Act

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Federal contract awarded, effective August 17, 2026, covers stablecoin and digital asset payment expertise

Metrika, Inc. has been awarded the Stablecoin Consultant Services contract by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), effective August 17, 2026.

Under the award, Metrika will provide subject-matter expertise on stablecoin and digital asset payment activity in support of the OCC's Business Unit establishing the supervisory framework to ensure compliance with the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act. The contract has a 6-month base period beginning August 17, 2026, with a 6-month option period, exercisable at the OCC's discretion. The award was made via limited, i.e., other than full and open, competition and is publicly recorded on SAM.gov.

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“We're grateful that Metrika's expertise in digital asset risk has been recognized through this award,” said Nikos Andrikogiannopoulos, founder and CEO of Metrika.“Over the past several years, we have built technology and deep expertise at the intersection of digital asset infrastructure and institutional risk management, working with global systemically important banks, market infrastructure providers, asset managers, issuers, and credit rating agencies. Supporting the work of a U.S. prudential regulator is a significant extension of that journey, and we intend to meet the standard of rigor that comes with work of this kind.”“Throughout my career, I've seen periods when new technology changes financial infrastructure and, with it, how institutions and regulators need to think about risk,” said Hans Morris, Metrika board member and Managing Partner of Nyca Partners.“Stablecoins represent one of those transitions. Metrika has built a distinctive combination of technology, risk expertise, and experience working with major financial institutions.”

About Metrika

Metrika is a leading provider of risk management infrastructure for digital assets. Its platform enables financial institutions and regulatory organizations to identify, measure, and continuously monitor risks across stablecoins, tokenized assets, digital asset products, and the blockchain networks that support them.

By combining deep digital asset expertise with institutional risk frameworks, Metrika transforms complex technical and operational data into measurable risk indicators, continuous monitoring, and actionable insights. Metrika works with global systemically important banks (G-SIBs), market infrastructure providers, asset issuers, asset managers, credit rating agencies, and regulatory bodies as they build, operate, and oversee digital asset activities.

More information is available on Metrika's website.

Contact

Renjie Butalid

VP Business Development

Metrika

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