Metalcorten To Showcase Advanced Weathering Steel Engineering Solutions At UK Metals Expo 2026

Metalcorten UKMetals

Europe's leading steel holding reinforces its UK commitment with specialized Corten solutions and logistics at the UK Metals Expo.

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grupo Hierros Etxebarria, an established European steel manufacturing and distribution holding, today announced its official participation in the upcoming UK Metals Expo ( /). The event, which gathers the entire metal supply chain from primary manufacturing to engineering and recycling, serves as the premier platform for the company to solidify the international expansion of its specialized division, Metalcorten.The strategic presence at the UK Metals Expo marks a significant milestone in the company's dedicated commitment to the British market. Recognizing the unique logistical and technical demands of the region, Grupo Hierros Etxebarria has deployed a localized digital and commercial infrastructure through its dedicated regional platform, /. This localized approach guarantees that British engineering firms, architectural practices, and civil contractors have direct access to certified, high-grade weathering steel with streamlined post-Brexit supply chain efficiency.A Commitment to the British Industrial EcosystemThe United Kingdom has long been at the forefront of innovative civil engineering, landscape architecture, and sustainable urban development. As the demand for durable, low-maintenance, and aesthetically timeless materials increases across the British Isles, weathering steel (Corten) has become a primary material of choice. However, the complexities of sourcing dimensionally accurate and chemically consistent Corten steel profiles have often challenged British contractors.Metalcorten addresses this structural gap head-on. By establishing a dedicated operational framework for the UK market, the holding ensures that British buyers are no longer dependent on fragmented intermediaries. The company operates directly from its extensive logistical headquarters in Galdakao (Bizkaia, Spain), coordinating with European warehouses, alongside an agile export network reaching the UK. This robust infrastructure allows the company to supply custom formats, high-definition plasma cutting, and an immense permanent stock of coils and structural profiles directly to British project sites with unprecedented speed and reliability.Solving the Structural Contamination ChallengeIn the realm of contemporary architecture and industrial construction, the premature deterioration of materials exposed to harsh weather represents one of the largest indirect costs for promoters and engineers. While traditional coatings require periodic and costly maintenance, self-protecting alloys like Corten steel have gained strategic importance. Yet, a persistent industry challenge has been the combination of Corten steel cladding with secondary structures made from conventional carbon steel.Because standard carbon steel lacks the precise copper, chromium, nickel, and phosphorus alloying elements found in weathering steel, the underlying structural supports suffer from uneven corrosion. This not only compromises the aesthetic integrity of the project-resulting in irregular, destructive rust runoff-but fundamentally endangers the mechanical durability of the entire assembly.As detailed in the company's official technical documentation, the "METALCORTEN-CATALOGUE-ING", Metalcorten has systematically resolved this inconsistency. Since 2016, the company's Research and Development division has pioneered the manufacturing of Corten structural tubes (square, rectangular, and round) produced with the exact same chemical composition as the exterior cladding sheets. By matching the chemical properties of both the skin and the skeleton of a structure, Grupo Hierros Etxebarria ensures mechanical continuity, prevents cross-contamination of the base metals, and guarantees the uniform, characteristic orange patina that architects demand.Unrivaled Technical Precision and Product PortfolioThe comprehensive product range presented at the UK Metals Expo reflects Metalocrten's position as a global specialist in oxidizable steels. British attendees will have the opportunity to explore a catalog engineered for exact tolerances and superior performance in demanding environments, including marine and highly industrial atmospheric conditions.Highlights from the "METALCORTEN-CATALOGUE-ING" that will be featured at the exhibition include:✅ Precision Structural Tubing: Available in an extensive range of dimensions, these tubes are manufactured with strict adherence to nominal thickness tolerances. The company guarantees a tolerance of 0/+0.2 mm, meaning clients always receive the nominal thickness or higher, ensuring that engineering load calculations perfectly match the physical material delivered to the workshop.✅ Calamine Grinding Discs: Developed by Metalcorten's R&D department, these specialized polyamide discs remove surface calamine from raw carbon steel while preserving 100% of the base metal. This ensures the mechanical characteristics remain intact and the surface is perfectly prepared for uniform oxidation.✅ Heavy Corten Steel Beams (UPN): Responding directly to the growing demands of heavy civil engineering and infrastructure projects, Metalcorten has expanded its production lines to include UPN structural channels in Corten steel.✅ Anti-Slip and Perforated Plates: Designed for ecological and comprehensive exterior solutions, the catalog introduces quality anti-slip tear plates ideal for industrial walkways, outdoor stairs, and transit areas. Additionally, perforated sheets with customizable square holes provide elegant, secure fencing and enclosure solutions for urban and residential applications.✅ Custom Plasma Cutting and Flat Sheets: Leveraging high-definition plasma technology, the company processes sheets, delivering cut-to-size solutions that adapt to the most complex architectural geometries without compromising the structural integrity of the S355J2WP grade steel.Innovations in Surface Treatment and WeldingUnderstanding that the true value of Corten steel relies heavily on workshop handling and post-installation treatments, Metalcorten provides a fully integrated ecosystem of proprietary consumables. These developments are crucial for British fabricators dealing with the damp, variable climate of the UK.Metalcorten supplies high-performance welding electrodes alloyed with Nickel and Copper, specifically formulated to resist corrosion from seawater and flue gases-an essential requirement for coastal projects in the UK. To control the aesthetic outcome, the company also produces water-soluble mineral salt Rust Activators that accelerate the oxidation process, and a specialized transparent Effect Sealer that chemically halts further oxidation, prevents color yellowing, and creates a cross-linking barrier against severe weathering without the need for subsequent varnishing.Sustainable Manufacturing and Eco-Friendly VisionBeyond structural supremacy, Grupo Hierros Etxebarria is deeply aligned with the United Kingdom's ambitious net-zero and sustainability targets. Corten steel is inherently eco-friendly, as its self-protecting patina eliminates the need for toxic paints, volatile organic compound (VOC) coatings, or ongoing chemical maintenance over its lifecycle.Metalcorten sheets are manufactured electro-intensively in premier European steel mills utilizing 100% recycled scrap metal. This closed-loop recycling approach significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with primary steel production. By providing materials that last decades without maintenance and are fully recyclable at the end of their operational life, Grupo Hierros Etxebarria empowers British builders to achieve higher BREEAM and LEED certifications for their projects.Executive Perspective on the UK Expansion"The United Kingdom represents a cornerstone of our strategic international growth," stated a spokesperson for the executive board of Grupo Hierros Etxebarria. "British engineering and architectural standards are among the most rigorous in the world. By establishing our dedicated UK platform and participating in the UK Metals Expo, we are sending a clear message: we are not just a supplier, but a direct manufacturing partner. We are here to bridge the gap between metallurgical research and civil construction, providing British projects with the exact chemical compositions, guaranteed tolerances, and logistical reliability they require to build structures that endure for generations."The executive team emphasizes that the holding's deep roots in the historic Basque industrial sector have instilled a corporate culture of uncompromising reliability. The transition into the UK market is supported by decades of metallurgical expertise, a commitment to resolving the most complex challenges in controlled oxidation steel, and a forward-looking vision that integrates heavy industry with architectural beauty.Invitation to the UK Metals ExpoGrupo Hierros Etxebarria invites all attendees, including structural engineers, procurement managers, architects, and industrial fabricators, to visit their exhibition space at the UK Metals Expo. The event provides a unique opportunity to interact directly with the company's technical experts, inspect the quality of the proprietary calamine grinding discs and structural tubes, and discuss specific project requirements.To facilitate seamless collaboration, British professionals are encouraged to explore the company's localized resources and request tailored technical consultations via the dedicated portal at /.About Grupo Hierros Etxebarria and MetalcortenGrupo Hierros Etxebarria is a premier European industrial holding with decades of expertise in the manufacturing, transformation, and distribution of high-grade steel products. Rooted in the rich metallurgical heritage of northern Spain, the holding operates its specialized division, Metalcorten, from extensive logistics and production facilities in Galdakao, Bizkaia. Metalcorten is a global specialist in oxidizable steels, offering the original registered COR-TEN(USS Steel) alongside certified INDATEN and European standard weathering steels. With a robust international network spanning Spain, France, the UK, Portugal, Belgium, Slovakia, and beyond, Grupo Hierros Etxebarria delivers comprehensive structural solutions-from custom tubing and heavy profiles to advanced surface treatments-ensuring durability, aesthetic excellence, and engineering precision for civil, industrial, and architectural projects worldwide.

Jesús Pérez Serna

Jesús Pérez Serna

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Metalcorten to Showcase Advanced Weathering Steel Engineering Solutions at UK Metals Expo 2026 News Provided By Jesús Pérez Serna October 14, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs



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