Cleantech Investment Surges 80% In 2026 As Energy Sector Dominates Funding.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cleantech investment is up 80% year-on-year, with the energy sector accounting for more than 60% of funding, as the renewable transition spurs activity

BASINGSTOKE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New proprietary research from Zero Carbon Academy (ZCA) reveals that global cleantech investment reached record levels during the first half of 2026, rising by 80% year-on-year. The growth was driven primarily by the energy sector, which accounted for more than 60% of total cleantech investment.Cleantech investment breaks new ground in 2026ZCA's latest report Cleantech: Market investment & sector outlook 2026 finds that funding into cleantech companies is up by 80% for the first half of 2026 when compared with the same period last year, largely driven by investment (defined as funding rounds and money raised through private equity) in the energy sector.Following a stellar 2025, which saw investment surpass 2024 funding levels, the cleantech sector looks on track to outperform once more. By the end of July, funding had reached $277 billion compared with $172 billion of investment recorded at the same point a year prior. Whilst the bulk of this can be attributed to the energy sector, other cleantech segments have also recorded notable year-on-year growth, particularly battery & storage, automotive, artificial intelligence, and waste management & water.Research author Lauren Foye commented:“The cleantech sector is evolving rapidly. A defining characteristic of today's market is the growing focus on resilience, circular resource use, critical mineral security and artificial intelligence as key enablers of decarbonisation. This shift is clearly reflected in investment activity, with sectors such as AI, battery technology, and waste management attracting significantly greater attention from investors.”ZCA's Cleantech Top 50Alongside the report, ZCA has published the third edition of its industry-renowned Cleantech Top 50, highlighting the companies expected to have the greatest impact on the sector during 2026 and beyond. The research identifies emerging innovators, fast-growing scale-ups, and technology pioneers operating across eight key sectors.For a sample of the research, including a snapshot of the Energy and Battery & Storage companies featured in ZCA's Cleantech Top 50, download the free whitepaper: Cleantech Trailblazers 2026: Mapping the future of sustainable innovation.Zero Carbon Academy provides information, training and accreditation to organisations seeking to reach net zero, offering analyst reports, industry commentary, educational courses and consultancy services.For further details please contact Lauren FoyeE:...tions

Lauren Foye

ZCA

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Cleantech Investment Surges 80% in 2026 as Energy Sector Dominates Funding. News Provided By ZCA October 14, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Technology



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