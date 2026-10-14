Smiforce Announces Price Lock Program For Public Sector And Mid-Size Organizations Facing Rising SIEM Costs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Help cities, counties, K–12 schools, and mid-size enterprises save at least 20% on SIEM costs with AI-powered security, observability, and white-glove support.

- PG NarayananEDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SmiForce Inc., a Minnesota-based provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and data analytics software, today announced Price Lock, a program that sets 2027 pricing for its AI-SIEM + Observability platform at least 20% below an organization's 2026 security information and event management (SIEM) licensing cost for equivalent usage. Pricing set under the program is held through March 2027.The program is intended for cities, counties, K–12 school districts and mid-size enterprises. Many of these organizations face SIEM renewal increases while operating under constrained budgets with small IT staffs.Budget Pressure and Threat ActivityPublic sector organizations are managing budget reductions while their security requirements expand. Federal agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), have issued advisories about state-sponsored groups linked to China, Iran and Russia targeting critical infrastructure such as water systems and electric grids, many of which are operated by local governments.“Local governments and school districts are being asked to defend against more serious threats with flat or shrinking budgets,” said PG Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer of SmiForce.“Price Lock allows these organizations to set 2027 security costs before renewal decisions are due.”Program DetailsUnder the program, an organization's 2026 SIEM licensing cost serves as the baseline for equivalent usage, and 2027 pricing is set at least 20% below that baseline. Price Lock is available to qualifying new customers through December 31, 2026. SmiForce also manages platform setup, configuration and ongoing support for participating organizations.About the PlatformSmiForce AI-SIEM + Observability combines security log analysis and IT observability in a single platform. It applies behavioral analysis to prioritize alerts, generates AI summaries with remediation steps, and produces daily security health reports for audit purposes. The platform integrates with Anthropic's Claude for querying security log data. Migration involves installing an agent and typically takes one to three days.SmiForce is also adding reseller partners to offer the platform and the Price Lock program to public sector and enterprise customers.About SmiForceSmiForce Inc. is a Minnesota-based, minority-owned technology company specializing in AI-powered cybersecurity and data analytics. Its platform helps organizations detect and respond to threats and analyze operational data. SmiForce serves public sector agencies, educational institutions and enterprises with lean IT teams. More information is available at .Media ContactPG NarayananChief Executive Officer, SmiForce Inc....

PG Narayanan

SmiForce Inc.

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AI-powered cybersecurity, SIEM, observability, and white-glove support. for cities, counties, K–12 schools, and mid-size enterprises.

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SmiForce Announces Price Lock Program for Public Sector and Mid-Size Organizations Facing Rising SIEM Costs News Provided By SmiForce Inc. October 14, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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