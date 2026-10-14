Eunice Momeh, Recognized By Influential Women, Leads With Deep Faith And Compassion, Treating Every Patient Like Family

CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Founder and Clinical Director of Favor Family Medical Practice Draws on More Than 20 Years in Healthcare to Deliver Patient-Centered Primary Care in Canton, GeorgiaCanton, Georgia – Eunice Momeh is a Doctor of Nursing Practice, a nationally certified family nurse practitioner (NP-C), and the founder and clinical director of Favor Family Medical Practice in Canton, Georgia. With more than 20 years in the medical field, including over a decade as a family nurse practitioner, she provides compassionate, patient-centered primary care to the families she serves. In addition to delivering care, she oversees the practice's daily clinical operations, financial management, and Medicare billing. Her areas of focus include family medicine and primary care, family nurse practitioner practice, and leadership as a Doctor of Nursing Practice.Eunice also serves as a Doctor of Nursing Practice provider with Aberdeen Place Hospice and as a Visiting Professor at Chamberlain College of Nursing, where she helps prepare the next generation of nurses. Before founding her own practice, she practiced at CVS MinuteClinic and at Good Samaritan Health and Wellness. Those experiences gave her a broad view of primary care across different settings and patient populations, and they prepared her to build a practice centered on the kind of care she believes every patient deserves.Her path in healthcare is one of steady, determined growth. Eunice began her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant and advanced to Licensed Practical Nurse, then Registered Nurse. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing with a Family Nurse Practitioner focus, and she completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice at Grand Canyon University. She also graduated with honors from St. Petersburg College. Along the way, she earned certifications in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Basic Life Support, and Pediatric Advanced Life Support. She has shared her story in her book, Breaking Barriers As an Immigrant, which follows her journey from Nigeria to the United States, where she began as a CNA and rose to become a Doctor of Nursing Practice and healthcare entrepreneur.Eunice attributes her success to her parents and to God. She is the youngest of seven children, and although her parents did not have formal education themselves, they made sure that every one of their children received one. She is guided by her faith and inspired by her parents, especially her mother, whose example continues to shape her approach to life and work. That foundation of faith and family runs through everything she does.The most important career advice Eunice has received came from her husband. After a difficult encounter in which a patient insulted her because of her race, he encouraged her to shake it off, hold her head high, and turn the experience into something positive. He continues to remind her of her worth and that she knows more than she gives herself credit for. That advice has helped her approach challenges with strength and grace.For young women entering healthcare, Eunice's advice is simple and direct. She encourages them to be themselves and to treat patients the way they would want to be treated. She urges them never to view patients as a source of revenue, because kindness and empathy improve patients' health and also lead to professional success. In her experience, the care a provider shows is felt by patients and returned in trust.Eunice is open about the challenges she has faced in her field. She notes that race and accent remain ongoing obstacles, often requiring women and immigrants to prove their worth again and again. She has raised her daughters to know their work better than their peers and to never cut corners. Rather than allowing these challenges to hold her back, she has turned them into strengths that fuel her commitment to excellence.Her core value is treating everyone as she would want to be treated. She treats her patients as family, and she teaches her staff to do the same. That principle is the foundation of Favor Family Medical Practice, shaping how patients are greeted, how their concerns are heard, and how decisions about their care are made. For Eunice, a medical practice is only as strong as the respect it shows to each person who walks through the door, and she works to make sure that respect is present in every interaction, from the front desk to the exam room. She also speaks English, Yoruba, and Igbanke, which helps her connect with a wide range of patients and communities.Eunice's dedication to healthcare and community service has earned her recognition from her peers. She has received a Presidential Award from the Nigerian Association of Nurse Practitioners, leadership awards, and a Selfless Service Award. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the National Association of Nigerian Nurse Practitioners USA, the Advanced Nurse Practitioner Group in Georgia, the Igbanki National Union in the USA, and Arms of Care, along with other professional and community organizations.Her service extends beyond her practice. Eunice volunteers with the Nigerian Association of Nurse Practitioners and takes part in medical mission work with Arms of Care. Her focus is on expanding access to healthcare and supporting underserved communities, ensuring that quality care reaches people who might otherwise go without it. Her work as a Visiting Professor adds another dimension to that mission, as she helps future nurses understand that clinical skill and compassion belong together.From her beginnings as a Certified Nursing Assistant to her leadership as a practice founder, educator, and author, she has built her career on faith, perseverance, and compassion. Guided by the belief that every patient should be treated like family, Eunice Momeh continues to show how kindness and excellence together can transform both patient care and the communities it serves.Learn More about Eunice Momeh:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Eunice Momeh, Recognized By Influential Women, Leads With Deep Faith And Compassion, Treating Every Patient Like Family News Provided By Influential Women October 14, 2026, 11:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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