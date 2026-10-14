Nurse Ink Earns Highest Customer Satisfaction - Aesthetic Covington Recognition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nurse Ink has received the Highest Customer Satisfaction - Aesthetic Covington recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the practice's 4.6-star rating across 518 reviews. The Covington, Louisiana-based paramedical tattoo and hair restoration practice received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

"We're so grateful to every client who has trusted us with their skin and hair and taken the time to share their experience," said Sheree Buccola of Nurse Ink. "Paramedical tattooing is about helping people feel comfortable in their own skin again, whether that means softening the look of a scar or stretch marks or regaining confidence after hair thinning. This recognition means a lot, and we'll keep giving every client honest guidance and careful, personal care."

Nurse Ink specializes in paramedical tattooing, a camouflage technique designed to blend treated areas seamlessly with a client's natural skin tone. Its services address stretch marks, surgical scars, acne scars and areola revision, as well as hair thinning and hormonal hair loss. For camouflage work, the practice uses mineral-based pigments from the ExoGlow line, selected for subtle, muted, earthy tones that closely mimic the skin's appearance and for the opacity needed to conceal scars and imperfections.

The practice also offers Follicure hair restoration, an advanced tattoo-based technique that creates precise micro-channels in the skin to stimulate hair growth. The approach uses no pigments, focusing instead on activating the skin's natural healing processes to rejuvenate dormant hair follicles, and it can be adapted for the scalp, beard and eyebrows. Nurse Ink is upfront that the treatment isn't right for everyone: it depends on follicles that are still functional, and the practice explains the conditions, such as scarring alopecia and late-stage hair loss, in which Follicure cannot regenerate lost follicles.

To make treatment more accessible, Nurse Ink offers buy now, pay later payment plans through Cherry.

About Nurse Ink

Nurse Ink is a Covington, Louisiana, paramedical tattoo practice offering camouflage tattooing for stretch marks, surgical scars, acne scars and areola revision, along with Follicure hair restoration for hair thinning and hormonal hair loss.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Sheree Buccola

Nurse Ink

(985) 259-5934

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Nurse Ink Earns Highest Customer Satisfaction - Aesthetic Covington Recognition News Provided By Awardy October 14, 2026, 11:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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