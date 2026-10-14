Spades Turns A Familiar Card Game Into A Framework For Marriage, Leadership, And Faith

SPADES: What the Game Taught Me About Marriage, Leadership & Faith by Dr. Monde Qhobosheane

Dr. Monde Qhobosheane uses the lessons of Spades to explore self-awareness, communication, vulnerability, trust, and stronger relationships.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Monde Qhobosheane transforms the familiar game of Spades into a practical metaphor for understanding relationships in SPADES: What the Game Taught Me About Marriage, Leadership & Faith. Drawing connections between partnership at the card table and communication in marriage, leadership, work, and faith, Dr. Qhobosheane examines the importance of trust, strategy, self-awareness, and knowing when to lead or support someone else. Through personal reflection, biblical principles, and lessons drawn from everyday life, the book encourages readers to understand themselves before expecting meaningful change from the people around them.

Dr. Qhobosheane uses recognizable elements of Spades to illuminate how relationships function. House rules become a way to consider expectations, reading a hand becomes an exercise in recognizing strengths and weaknesses, and honest bidding illustrates the importance of realistic promises.

SPADES: What the Game Taught Me About Marriage, Leadership & Faith also addresses nonverbal communication, gossip, emotional scorekeeping, authenticity, and knowing when to pause before saying something damaging. Reflection questions and practical exercises invite couples, professionals, leaders, and individual readers to apply these ideas to their own relationships and patterns of communication.

The inspiration for the book emerged when Dr. Qhobosheane recognized that skills contributing to professional success did not automatically translate into success within his most important relationships. Leading teams, solving problems, making difficult decisions, and performing under pressure had become familiar strengths. Relationships, however, demanded vulnerability, patience, listening, and presence.

That realization led him to examine how people self-soothe and how behaviors such as working harder, maintaining control, and constantly seeking solutions can sometimes function as ways of avoiding uncomfortable emotions rather than understanding them. That process of self-examination forms the deeper message of SPADES: What the Game Taught Me About Marriage, Leadership & Faith.

Dr. Qhobosheane writes particularly for high achievers, leaders, couples caught in recurring disagreements, and people who appear capable on the outside while struggling to express what they need or feel. The book considers how childhood experiences, careers, successes, failures, coping mechanisms, and faith can influence communication.

Dr. Monde Qhobosheane writes from the perspective of someone actively engaging in the same work he asks readers to consider. His professional experience leading companies and building teams provides one dimension of SPADES: What the Game Taught Me About Marriage, Leadership & Faith, while his personal examination of vulnerability and self-soothing provides another.

The resulting message reaches beyond the card table: stronger communication often begins with greater self-understanding. By recognizing personal patterns before focusing exclusively on another person's behavior, readers can create more honest connections in marriage, leadership, friendship, work, and faith.

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Spades Turns a Familiar Card Game Into a Framework for Marriage, Leadership, and Faith News Provided By BrightKey PR October 14, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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