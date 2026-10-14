Kimberly Bussey Lewis, Spotlighted By Influential Women, Expands Economic Opportunity Through Workforce Development

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas Combines More Than 25 Years of Nonprofit and Social Enterprise Experience With a Journalist's Understanding of Community NeedsTyler, Texas – Kimberly Bussey Lewis has led Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. as President and CEO for more than 13 years, bringing vision and steady leadership to an organization devoted to removing barriers to employment. With more than 25 years of experience in the nonprofit and social enterprise sector, she oversees workforce development initiatives that create economic opportunity across the region. Under her leadership, the organization runs 16 workforce training programs, including IT training that leads to globally recognized certifications, along with manufacturing, retail, and customer service initiatives. Goodwill Industries of East Texas also supports people with disabilities through specialized employment, a manufacturing facility, and a network of 15 retail stores.Kimberly's path to nonprofit leadership began in journalism. For 12 years, she worked as a journalist at The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, covering community issues. That experience gave her a close view of the challenges facing families and neighborhoods, and it motivated her to move into work where she could help drive positive change. She went on to lead a nonprofit focused on adult education and then served for a decade as CEO of Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area in West Virginia before taking on her current role in East Texas. Each of these steps built on the one before it. Her reporting taught her to listen carefully and to understand the stories behind community challenges. Her work in adult education showed her how learning can open new possibilities for people at any stage of life. Her decade in West Virginia gave her deep experience in leading a social enterprise, preparing her to guide a large and growing organization in Tyler.Her education reflects both her creative and professional interests. Kimberly earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts with a minor in Communications from the College of Charleston, where she was the first graduate to complete the communications minor. She later earned a Master of Science in Adult Technical Education from Marshall University. She has completed a Certified Executive program through Goodwill Industries International, and she holds certifications in life coaching and AI, including Google AI Essentials and a Goodwill Executive AI Course.Beyond her role at Goodwill, Kimberly is a bestselling author, TEDx speaker, international speaker, consultant, executive coach, podcaster, Forbes contributor, and LinkedIn advisor. Her work in these areas focuses on leadership, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Her specialties include executive coaching, nonprofit consultation, DEI, and workforce training. She is a Global Good Fund Fellow and serves on the boards of Workability International and The Global Good Fund.Kimberly attributes her success to a genuine desire to help people become their best selves. Her years in journalism deepened her understanding of community needs, and that understanding led her to the work she does today. She is guided by a passion for service, a commitment to meaningful impact, and thoughtful decision-making. The best career advice she has received is to get involved in the community and build connections through networking. She believes that leaders take initiative, show up, and make their voices heard rather than waiting for opportunities to come to them.Her advice to young women entering the nonprofit sector follows naturally from that lesson. She encourages them to engage actively with their communities and develop a strong leadership presence. She urges them to build relationships, stay involved, and speak up. In her experience, leadership grows through visibility, collaboration, and a willingness to step forward, and young women who embrace those habits early will find more doors opening to them over time.Kimberly is clear about the challenges nonprofits face today. Staffing, talent retention, and financial pressures require innovative solutions and a real investment in employees. At the same time, she sees strong opportunities in workforce training, talent development, and helping people adapt to changing workforce needs. Those opportunities sit at the center of Goodwill's mission, and she continues to look for new ways to prepare people for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Her own interest in AI training reflects that outlook, as she works to understand the tools that are reshaping the workplace so that she can help the people Goodwill serves stay prepared.Her values are compassion, service, continuous learning, and equity and inclusion. She believes in creating opportunities, fostering environments where everyone feels valued, and supporting people as they care for their families and build better futures. Those values guide both her leadership of Goodwill Industries of East Texas and her wider work as a speaker, coach, and author.Kimberly is also deeply involved in her community. She is a member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council, the Association of Fundraising Professionals, the Tyler Executive Women's Network, and Rotary International, and she is active with Love Thy City. Her memberships also include Eleven Canterbury, Chief, the Della Leaders Club, and GLG. She volunteers with the Good Diz leadership program through the Global Good Fund and has led tablescaping workshops for the Tyler Executive Women's Network, sharing a creative interest with fellow professionals.From the newsroom in Charleston to the executive office in Tyler, Kimberly has built her career on understanding what communities need and finding practical ways to meet those needs. Through workforce development, advocacy, and mentorship, Kimberly Bussey Lewis continues to create pathways that help people gain skills, find meaningful work, and build stronger futures for themselves and their families.Learn More about Kimberly Bussey Lewis:Through her Influential Women profile: or through her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Kimberly Bussey Lewis, Spotlighted By Influential Women, Expands Economic Opportunity Through Workforce Development News Provided By Influential Women October 14, 2026, 11:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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