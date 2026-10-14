EAM Jaishankar And Nepal's Home Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Nepal's Home Minister Sudhan Gurung in New Delhi on Wednesday, holding discussions on strengthening bilateral ties.

Sharing glimpses of the meeting on X, EAM said,“Nice to meet Home Minister Sudhan Gurung of Nepal.”

The meeting comes amid efforts by India and Nepal to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance security cooperation.

On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah met his Nepalese counterpart Gurung on the sidelines of the first Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Home Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, with the two leaders reaffirming commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation

"Delighted to meet Nepal's Home Minister Sudhan Gurung, on the sidelines of the First BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. We reaffirmed our commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation and further strengthen the close ties between India and Nepal for peace, progress and prosperity in our region," Home Minister Shah posted on X.

According to the Nepal Embassy in India, during the meeting Gurung expressed appreciation for India's timely assistance following the recent floods and landslides in Nepal. He also emphasised the need to advance practical cooperation for the mutual benefit of both peoples, guided by sovereign equality, mutual respect and trust

In a post on X, the Nepalese mission said that the meeting centred on strengthening bilateral security cooperation, coordination on border management, combating transnational crime, and enhancing disaster preparedness and response.

Addressing the BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meeting on Tuesday, Gurung thanked India for its hospitality and appreciated member states' solidarity with Nepal during recent disasters in the Himalayan nation

He reaffirmed Nepal's commitment to regional cooperation against terrorism and transnational crime, while emphasising secure information-sharing, coordinated responses and timely implementation of commitments.

Gurung also proposed a BIMSTEC Regional Framework on Disaster Preparedness and Response, supported by a joint task force, to strengthen collective resilience, the Nepalese mission mentioned.

The meeting, chaired by Home Minister Shah, culminated in the adoption of the Delhi Declaration.

"Chaired the First BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi today, culminating in the adoption of the historic Delhi Declaration. Building on the vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, the Home Ministers' Meeting strengthens regional cooperation for lasting peace, security and prosperity across the Bay of Bengal. Together, we move towards a safer, stronger and better connected region," Home Minister Shah said.

The meeting deliberated upon a framework for regional cooperation across five key areas: drug control; counter-terrorism and legal cooperation; repatriation of fugitives; cybersecurity and cybercrime investigation; and institutional cooperation and capacity building.