Neeraj Goyat To Face Former UFC Champ Anthony Pettis In Jan 2027

Indian boxing star Neeraj Goyat will face former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight world champion Anthony "Showtime" Pettis (25-14-0 in MMA, 11 KOs) in a six-round super welterweight bout at 154 lbs on Saturday, January 23, 2027. The event is presented by IPBL Boxing and sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council. Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Chennai are in contention to host, with the city and venue to be announced in November.

Neeraj holds a record of 21 wins, four losses and two draws, including nine knockout wins while in MMA, Anthony holds a record of 25 wins and 14 losses, including 11 wins by knockouts, as per a press release.

Goyat's Journey to a Historic Hometown Fight

Goyat, 34, from Haryana, has spent more than a decade taking Indian professional boxing abroad. He was the first Indian boxer to be ranked by the World Boxing Council and is a former WBC Asia champion. In 2024 he became the first international fighter to sign with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the American boxing and MMA promotion founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian. That November he beat Brazil's Whindersson Nunes on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card, a night watched live by 108 million people on Netflix. Now comes the biggest fight of his career, at home.

Neeraj said, quoted by a press release:“I have fought in China, in Thailand, in America and in the UK, and every time I was the Indian on somebody else's card. This time the card is ours. I want to thank MVP and Nakisa Bidarian for believing in me and helping bring this moment to India. Anthony is a real champion, and I respect everything he has done, but I have waited my whole career to fight a name like this in front of my own people. I am not giving that night away.”

Pettis Seeks Redemption in India

Pettis, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, won the WEC Lightweight title in 2010 and the UFC Lightweight World Championship in 2013, beating Benson Henderson for both. He made his professional debut in January 2007, so fight night falls 20 years after his first professional fight, and days before he turns 40. Outside the ring, Pettis is a co-promoter of the Indian Fight League (IFL), India's MMA league, and the Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL), and has spent the last two years helping build combat sports in India.

For Pettis, the fight is also personal. His younger brother, former Bellator Bantamweight World Champion Sergio Pettis, fought in Hyderabad at Road to IPBL 2 in March 2025 and lost a unanimous decision to India's Sabari Jaishankar. Anthony is coming back to India to settle the score.

Anthony Pettis said: "I have seen what Indian fighters can do, and Neeraj is the best of them. That is who I want. I have thought a lot about Sergio's loss. This one is for him, and I am coming to win."

A Historic Night for Indian Boxing

Together, Goyat and Pettis bring a global boxing show to India, making it the biggest card in the history of Indian boxing. They are joined on the card by the country's top-ranked boxers, including Akshay Chahal of Rohtak, Faizan Anwar of Kolkata, Pavan Kalyan of Hyderabad, Ritesh Singh of Dehradun and Laldinsanga Ramlawt of Mizoram, along with other leading fighters from across India.

Organizers on Making Boxing History

IPBL Boxing is India's biggest professional boxing promoter and one of its first, with its founders staging professional boxing in India for more than ten years. It runs the Indian Pro Boxing League, India's first franchise-based professional boxing league, and the BoxingBay fight series. The men behind it are co-founders Akshar Madhavaram and Prashanth Singh, alongside actor and producer Rana Daggubati. Its events are sanctioned by the Indian Boxing Council and have been broadcast live.

Rana Daggubati said: "Every big sport in this country started with one night that people still talk about years later. This can be that night for boxing. A world champion and India's best fighter, in front of an Indian crowd. We have never had that before, and I can't wait to be ringside."

Akshar Madhavaram, co-founder of IPBL Boxing and Throne Forge Ventures, said:“We have brought WBC title fights to India, produced shows for UFC Fight Pass and DAZN, and built the IPBL and the IFL from the ground up. Anthony has been part of that journey from the start. Now he steps into the ring for IPBL against MVP's own Neeraj. Call it fate.”

Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of MVP, said: "We signed Neeraj because we believed he had the potential to become a global boxing star and help put Indian boxing on the world stage. Now he has the opportunity to headline a historic event in his home country against one of the biggest names in combat sports. Anthony Pettis is an MMA icon, but this is boxing, and we expect Neeraj to show exactly why we believed in him from day one."

Full card, broadcast and ticket details will be announced with the host city in November. (ANI)

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