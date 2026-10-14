SS Rajamouli Movies: SS Karthikeya Reveals His Least Favourite Film Of His Dad And It Is Not What You Think

SS Rajamouli started his journey with Student No 1 and reached global heights with RRR. The master director is now gearing up to capture the world's attention again with his upcoming film Varanasi. Read On

SS Rajamouli is a globally recognised director today. He is currently targeting the Hollywood market with his upcoming Mahesh Babu film Varanasi. The director grabbed the world's attention after RRR won an Oscar. Every single film he directed until RRR became a massive box office hit.

Family members often admit they do not love every single film SS Rajamouli makes. His son SS Karthikeya recently shared some interesting thoughts about his father's filmography in an interview.

SS Karthikeya revealed his least favourite film from his father's career. He named the debut film Student No 1 as his pick. He explained that the first film might not look that great now and feels a bit cringe to him. He added that people naturally feel this way about older films.

SS Karthikeya admitted he watched Student No 1 on DVD fifteen times despite not liking it much. He then named Eega as his absolute favourite film. He declared Eega as the best work in SS Rajamouli's career. He called RRR the ultimate best film that needs no debate, but he placed Eega right at the top if we keep RRR aside.

SS Karthikeya explained exactly why foreign audiences loved RRR so much. He pointed out that Hollywood usually sticks to one genre like action, thriller, or musical. RRR packed music, peak heroism, thrills, and action into one single film. Foreign viewers absolutely loved seeing all these elements and extreme heroism together on the big screen.