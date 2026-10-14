Delhi Protests: At Least 30 Journalists Detained, Raising Fresh Press Freedom Concerns

At least 30 journalists were detained in Delhi on October 10 and 11, 2026, reportedly. They covered protests against the Chief Election Commissioner. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the National Union of Journalists India (NUJI) condemned these actions, raising serious press freedom concerns.

These detentions happened during demonstrations. The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) organised them. CJP demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral irregularities, including voter roll manipulation. Police launched extensive security crackdowns across the capital during these protests.

Crackdown on Reporting

October 10 and 11, 2026, saw reports from the ground detailing significant hurdles for journalists. Reporters faced direct physical assault, systematic harassment, and deliberate obstruction while covering protests. Many clearly displayed official press cards. Still, police personnel dismissed their credentials. Some officers remarked, "Everybody claims to be a journalist these days." This seemed to invalidate their professional status. Police also seized phones and other key reporting equipment from journalists in numerous instances. This crippled their ability to document events and transmit information in real-time. Seizures prevented immediate reporting, and they also raised fears about data access and intimidation.

More than three dozen journalists were temporarily detained on October 10. These detentions occurred across New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Pune. In Delhi alone, police held at least 35 journalists. Authorities also imposed a 24-hour mobile internet shutdown in central Delhi and closed several metro stations to curb the protests.

Calls for Independent Inquiry and Continued Vigilance

October 14, 2026 - that is when detailed reporting emerged. It shed more light on the crackdown's extent after the initial detentions and assaults. These reports meticulously documented individual journalist accounts. They provided concrete details of how police actions systematically hampered news gathering. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) repeated its condemnation in a statement following these reports. It demanded a thorough, independent investigation into allegations of physical assault, harassment, and equipment seizure. IFJ said a free press plays a key role in a democratic society, especially during public unrest.

“Peaceful protestors, including journalists, must not be illegally detained.” The Supreme Court issued this interim order on October 11, 2026. Yet, authorities reportedly flouted it in several subsequent instances. Journalist organizations, including the National Union of Journalists India (NUJI), push for the immediate release of any journalists still held. They also demand assurances that such incidents will not recur. They call the seizure of reporting equipment a direct attack on press freedom and an attempt to control the narrative around public demonstrations.

Broader Concerns Over Press Freedom

The IFJ stated these actions undermine India's constitutional commitments regarding press freedom and democracy. NUJI emphasized journalists must work freely, independently, and without fear or intimidation. Other bodies, including the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), also decried police actions.

On October 11, 2026, the Supreme Court ordered that people peacefully assembling to protest - including lawyers and journalists - must not face illegal detention. Still, some detentions reportedly continued even after this directive.

157th out of 180 countries - that is India's rank in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) World Press Freedom Index. These incidents show a challenging environment for media in the country. Human Rights Watch's 2026 report noted increased harassment of journalists and government critics under the current administration.

Journalist organizations demand thorough investigations into violence and harassment allegations. They also insist on the immediate release of any detained journalists. State and national authorities must uphold press freedom, they say.