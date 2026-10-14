Danaher Teams Up With NVIDIA, Aims To Bring Accelerated Computing, Physical AI Into Labs



Initial AI integration efforts will focus on a select group of priority instruments, with the potential to expand across Danaher's broader portfolio.

The work includes NVIDIA DGX Spark, RAPIDS and BioNeMo Open Models, while the companies are exploring Cosmos world models and Omniverse Digital Twins for laboratory workflows. The collaboration aims to create a continuous learning cycle in which experiments inform AI models and those models help researchers design better experiments, while keeping experimental evidence central to scientific decision-making.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) announced on Wednesday that it is collaborating with NVIDIA (NVDA) to advance autonomous science by combining Danaher's scientific instruments, automation technologies, laboratory workflow software and domain expertise with NVIDIA's accelerated computing and AI technologies.

“AI is reshaping how science is conducted, and Danaher is at the forefront of that transformation,” Danaher CEO Julie Sawyer Montgomery said.

DHR shares were up 0.07%, while NVDA shares gained 0.21% at the time of writing.

AI Integration To Initially Focus On Select Instruments

The companies are working to integrate AI into scientific instruments, with initial efforts focused on a select group of priority instruments and the potential to expand across a broader portfolio over time.

The integration work includes NVIDIA DGX Spark for edge computing, RAPIDS for accelerated analytics and data processing, real-time inference, scientific reasoning and foundation model technologies, including BioNeMo Open Models.

Danaher and NVIDIA are exploring how NVIDIA Cosmos world models and Omniverse Digital Twins could support more intelligent scientific instruments and laboratory workflows.

Montgomery said the collaboration reflects a shared vision for“more connected, adaptive and accessible innovation,” aimed at helping researchers address consequential challenges and translate discoveries into human impact.

Connecting AI Models With Experimental Evidence

The companies aim to create a continuous learning cycle in which experiments inform AI models and those models help design better experiments. Danaher said the collaboration seeks to reduce the time and complexity involved in moving from an AI-generated prediction to the experimental evidence researchers need to act on it.

NVIDIA Vice President of Healthcare Kimberly Powell said the next era of scientific discovery would be driven by a“continuous loop between AI and experimentation.” She added that connecting models with instruments and real experimental data could help researchers“compress years of discovery into months.”

Danaher also said the collaboration would preserve customer choice in models, standards and technology providers.

How Retail Traders View The DHR-NVDA Partnership

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for DHR remained in 'Bearish' territory, with message volumes at 'Normal' levels over the past 24 hours. Sentiment around NVDA remained 'Extremely Bearish' during the same period.

DHR shares have declined more than 3% year to date, while NVDA shares have gained over 21% during the same period.

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