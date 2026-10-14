Russia Calls In Belgian Envoy in Escalating Threat Row
(MENAFN) Russia summoned Belgium’s ambassador on Tuesday, deepening a diplomatic standoff over what Moscow called “unsubstantiated” claims that it endangers Belgium and the rest of Europe.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it rejects “increasingly frequent” accusations from Belgian military and political leaders that Moscow poses hybrid, subversive and direct military threats.
The ministry cautioned that “aggressive statements” casting Russia as “an enemy” could inflame tensions and let the confrontation spiral out of control. It urged Belgium to weigh the consequences of its remarks and “tone down its anti-Russian rhetoric,” which it said was fueling tensions across Europe.
Francken’s warning
The summons follows comments late last month by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, who said Europe should brace for further Russian “hybrid attacks” in the coming months and that the continent faces a “dark winter.”
Francken called Russia “the greatest threat” to the security of Belgium and Europe, and urged stronger European air defenses.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it rejects “increasingly frequent” accusations from Belgian military and political leaders that Moscow poses hybrid, subversive and direct military threats.
The ministry cautioned that “aggressive statements” casting Russia as “an enemy” could inflame tensions and let the confrontation spiral out of control. It urged Belgium to weigh the consequences of its remarks and “tone down its anti-Russian rhetoric,” which it said was fueling tensions across Europe.
Francken’s warning
The summons follows comments late last month by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken, who said Europe should brace for further Russian “hybrid attacks” in the coming months and that the continent faces a “dark winter.”
Francken called Russia “the greatest threat” to the security of Belgium and Europe, and urged stronger European air defenses.
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