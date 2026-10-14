HDFC Bank Launches Festive Treats 2026 With Over 10,000 Exciting Offers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, October 12, 2026: HDFC Bank, India's leading private sector bank, today announced the launch of its annual Festive Treats 2026 campaign, marking the start of the festive season across the country. The pan-India annual carnival brings more than 10,000 offers across loans, cards, savings and current accounts, and EASYEMI on cards, making festive purchases more affordable and rewarding for customers.
This year, HDFC Bank Festive Treats embraces the theme 'Treat With All Your Heart', celebrating the joy of treating loved ones and turning festive purchases and shopping into heartfelt expressions of love, care and togetherness. The Bank has a host of offers on a range of products like Xpress Personal Loans, Xpress Car Loans and other Vehicle Loans, Home Loans, Gold Loans, Specialé Savings Accounts, and MyBusiness that offers end to end business banking solutions. Consumers will get a chance to save up to Rs 70,000** on festive shopping on purchases made through HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EASYEMI on Debit/Credit Cards.
Festive Treats offers are applicable across a wide range of categories - apparel, electronics, travel, home decor, and jewellery, among other things. The Bank has partnered with marquee brands like LG Electronics, Google Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus, Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, MakeMyTrip, Myntra, Reliance Centro, World of Titan, RoyalOak, Honda, GRT Jewellers, and Joyalukkas. This year's edition rolls out in phases aligned with festive celebrations across all parts of the country, culminating in Diwali. This approach ensures that the offers are timely and relevant to customers across states.
In addition, the Bank has partnered with many celebrities and influencers who will be running virtual masterclasses to guide viewers/followers across a range of themes like getting ready for Diwali, planning for retirement, following a passion, and saving for the next holiday, among others.
Mr. Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head (Brand, Retail Marketing & Customer Analytics), HDFC Bank said,“The festive season is a time of joy, togetherness, and new beginnings for millions of families across India. By combining lucrative discounts from key brands with accessible credit solutions like EASYEMI and Xpress loans, we are enhancing credit facilities to all our eligible customers. Our phased, pan-India rollout ensures that every region across the nation gets customised offers that lets them spend smart and celebrate big. We wish all our customers a happy festive season and invite them to enjoy maximum savings while making their purchases through HDFC Bank.”
*Terms & Conditions apply
**Customers who avail all available offers from the Bank can save up to Rs 70,000.
This year, HDFC Bank Festive Treats embraces the theme 'Treat With All Your Heart', celebrating the joy of treating loved ones and turning festive purchases and shopping into heartfelt expressions of love, care and togetherness. The Bank has a host of offers on a range of products like Xpress Personal Loans, Xpress Car Loans and other Vehicle Loans, Home Loans, Gold Loans, Specialé Savings Accounts, and MyBusiness that offers end to end business banking solutions. Consumers will get a chance to save up to Rs 70,000** on festive shopping on purchases made through HDFC Bank Credit Cards and EASYEMI on Debit/Credit Cards.
Festive Treats offers are applicable across a wide range of categories - apparel, electronics, travel, home decor, and jewellery, among other things. The Bank has partnered with marquee brands like LG Electronics, Google Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus, Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, MakeMyTrip, Myntra, Reliance Centro, World of Titan, RoyalOak, Honda, GRT Jewellers, and Joyalukkas. This year's edition rolls out in phases aligned with festive celebrations across all parts of the country, culminating in Diwali. This approach ensures that the offers are timely and relevant to customers across states.
In addition, the Bank has partnered with many celebrities and influencers who will be running virtual masterclasses to guide viewers/followers across a range of themes like getting ready for Diwali, planning for retirement, following a passion, and saving for the next holiday, among others.
Mr. Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer & Group Head (Brand, Retail Marketing & Customer Analytics), HDFC Bank said,“The festive season is a time of joy, togetherness, and new beginnings for millions of families across India. By combining lucrative discounts from key brands with accessible credit solutions like EASYEMI and Xpress loans, we are enhancing credit facilities to all our eligible customers. Our phased, pan-India rollout ensures that every region across the nation gets customised offers that lets them spend smart and celebrate big. We wish all our customers a happy festive season and invite them to enjoy maximum savings while making their purchases through HDFC Bank.”
*Terms & Conditions apply
**Customers who avail all available offers from the Bank can save up to Rs 70,000.
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