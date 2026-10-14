Tri-County Stumpgrinding & Services Expands Commercial Partnerships Across The South Carolina Lowcountry

MENAFN - GetNews)Tri-County Stumpgrinding & Services provides specialized stump removal and stump grinding for property owners, contractors and organizations across the South Carolina Lowcountry and Orangeburg County. Specialized stump-grinding support helps contractors, property managers and community organizations prevent unwanted stumps from delaying landscaping, fencing, concrete and property-improvement projects.

Ridgeville, United States - October 14, 2026 - Tri-County Stumpgrinding & Services, LLC is expanding its commercial relationships with contractors, property managers and community organizations that need responsive, specialized stump removal throughout Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties.

The company's commercial-partnership initiative is designed for landscaping companies, tree-service companies, fence installers, concrete contractors, builders and other professionals that regularly encounter stumps obstructing scheduled work.

Rather than competing with these companies for their primary services, Tri-County serves as a dedicated stump-grinding resource. Partners can call when an unwanted stump interferes with a fence line, landscape design, concrete project, construction area, equipment route or other planned improvement.

“A stump might be only one part of a property, but it can hold up an entire project when it is in the wrong place,” said DJ Hill, owner of Tri-County Stumpgrinding & Services.“We want local contractors and property managers to know they have someone they can call when that happens. Stump grinding is what we specialize in, and our goal is to respond quickly, do the job correctly and help their project keep moving.”

Tri-County provides tree stump removal through professional stump grinding for residential, commercial, agricultural and community-managed properties. Its commercial equipment allows unwanted stumps to be ground below the surrounding surface, preparing the area for landscaping, grass, fencing, concrete or other improvements.

The company does not provide tree removal or complete underground root-system excavation. That specialization allows Tri-County to work alongside tree companies, landscapers and contractors without competing for their core business.

Recent projects demonstrate the range of properties and working conditions the company serves. Tri-County has completed stump-grinding work at a plantation property in Huger, a farm property at Hickory Bluff Berry Farm in Holly Hill, residential properties in Moncks Corner and Summerville, and tight-access properties on the Charleston Peninsula.

The company is developing working relationships with: - Landscape installation and lawn-care companies- Tree-trimming and tree-service companies- Fence installation companies - Concrete contractors- General contractors and home builders- Property-management companies- HOAs and community associations- Irrigation, pool and excavation contractors- Utility and sitework contractors- Municipalities and recreation departments- Farms, plantations and rural-property owners- Commercial-property operators

Partnerships may be useful when a contractor does not own stump-grinding equipment, needs additional capacity, encounters a stump outside the original project scope or needs a specialist to complete the work promptly.

“We are interested in building long-term relationships, not completing one job and disappearing,” Hill said.“When a partner calls us, we understand that another crew, customer or project schedule may be waiting on that stump to be removed.”

Tri-County Stumpgrinding & Services serves Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties, including communities throughout the South Carolina Lowcountry and surrounding areas.

About Tri-County Stumpgrinding & Services

Tri-County Stumpgrinding & Services, LLC provides professional tree stump removal and stump grinding for homeowners, contractors, businesses, farms, plantations, HOAs and public organizations throughout Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties. The company specializes exclusively in stump grinding, helping clear unwanted stumps from residential yards, commercial grounds, project areas and managed properties.