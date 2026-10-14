MENAFN - GetNews)Fence Company of Tulsa delivers dependable commercial fence installation in Tulsa, OK, with durable security fencing and gate solutions designed to protect business properties, improve access control, and provide lasting peace of mind Company of Tulsa continues to provide commercial fence installation in Tulsa, OK, offering chain link, ornamental metal, security fencing, and automated gates. Founded in 2017 by Jeremy Fuller, the company helps businesses protect their properties with durable, customized fencing solutions. Services include free on-site estimates, professional installation, access control systems, and a one-year warranty on parts and labor, with solutions built for Oklahoma's weather.

Tulsa, OK - October 14, 2026 - Fence Company of Tulsa confirmed this October that it continues to offer commercial fence installation in Tulsa, OK, with a lineup that covers chain link, ornamental metal, security fencing, and automated access gates. The company, founded in 2017 by Jeremy Fuller, works with business owners across the Tulsa area to match the right fence to each property, budget, and the demands of Oklahoma weather. Commercial clients can request a free on-site estimate, and the team handles the project from the first property walk through final installation.

“We started Fence Company of Tulsa in 2017 to do the opposite of the high-pressure sales most people expect, and that still shapes how we work,” said Jeremy Fuller, founder of Fence Company of Tulsa.“Leading with honest advice on the material that actually fits your property, your budget, and Oklahoma weather is what grew us into the best fencing company Tulsa, OK recommends.”

The commercial lineup is built around how a property gets used. Galvanized or vinyl-coated chain link comes in heavier gauges and heights up to 12 feet, which makes it the workhorse for yards, utilities, and storage sites that need a durable perimeter without a lot of fuss. For offices, retail locations, and campuses, powder-coated ornamental iron and aluminum bring curb appeal without giving up strength. Each option is specified for the site rather than sold off a one-size list.

Security is a separate conversation for many of the company's commercial clients, and that is where security fencing in Tulsa, OK comes in. High-security mesh and slatted chain link add privacy and slow down anyone trying to get past the line, which matters at sensitive sites where a standard fence is not enough. For high-traffic entrances, Fence Company of Tulsa installs slide and swing gates with automated or electric operators and access controls, so a business can manage who comes and goes without stationing someone at the gate.

The process stays the same no matter the project size. It opens with a free estimate: the team walks the property, listens to the goals, and sends a clear written quote with no pressure. From there they help confirm the material, style, height, and gate layout, then set posts to last in Oklahoma clay, build the fence, hang the gates, and haul off the debris. Every job finishes with a walkthrough and a one-year warranty on parts and labor. Businesses can learn more about commercial fence installation in Tulsa, OK, or request a quote at

About Fence Company of Tulsa:

Fence Company of Tulsa is a Tulsa, OK fencing contractor founded in 2017 by Jeremy Fuller. The company installs commercial chain link, ornamental steel and aluminum, security fencing, and automated access gates for businesses across the Tulsa area, and backs its work with a one-year warranty on parts and labor. It built its reputation on straightforward advice about the material that fits each property, budget, and Oklahoma's climate.