Autumn In Guangyuan: A Rendezvous With Red Leaves

Jianmen Pass

Guangyuan, China - October 14, 2026 - When the autumn wind crosses the Qinba Mountains, Guangyuan in Sichuan is awash with the rich colors of autumn. Located at the junction of Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Gansu provinces, this city boasts vast stretches of spectacular autumn foliage across the Qinba Mountains. Thanks to the expanding high-speed rail network, travelers can now reach Guangyuan from Chengdu or Xi'an in as little as an hour and a half, bringing the beauty of autumn closer than ever.

Micang Mountain Grand Canyon

If you can choose only one place, start with Micang Mountain. From late October to early November each year, the red leaves here reach their peak viewing season. As you wind your way up the mountain road, shades of red, yellow, orange, and green unfold on both sides, like colors spilled from an overturned paintbox.

Yanjing River Gorge

Located on the southern slopes of Micang Mountain, Yanjing River Gorge boasts a forest coverage rate of 97.6%. Viewing platforms line the route, and from the viewing tower, the mountains are blanketed in red leaves that roll like ocean waves toward the horizon. At Gushuping, a thousand-year-old Keteleeria davidiana, with a trunk diameter of nearly 1.7 meters at breast height, takes five people joining hands to encircle it. Set against the vibrant red leaves, the ancient tree appears even more majestic. When you tire, take a break at the Diexin Valley camping base halfway up the mountain, where you can open your window to views of red leaves and spend the night beneath the stars.

Autumn Colors in Micang Mountain Grand Canyon

Next, head to Tangjiahe for another kind of autumn experience. As one of China's important giant panda habitats, Tangjiahe boasts colorful forests that display their autumn hues from late October through late November. At the foot of the mountain, deep-crimson qingpi trees mingle with reddish-brown beeches. Halfway up, Japanese maples and trident maples create a tapestry of orange and red, while at the summit, dark-green firs and spruces provide a striking backdrop to golden birches. The colors change with every stretch of the mountain. Golden snub-nosed monkeys leap among the red leaves, takins make their way through fallen foliage, and if you're lucky, you may even catch a glimpse of a giant panda ambling through the forest.

Tangjiahe: Autumn Reds Deep in the Mountains

Climb the 2,227-meter-high Motianling, and the mountains of Sichuan and Gansu, ablaze with autumn colors, unfold before your eyes. The scenic area also offers three themed routes: a colorful forest ecology route, a cultural heritage route, and a wildlife-watching route. Stroll through Colorful Forest Valley, explore the Yinping Ancient Road and reflect on its history, or follow the Hongshi River to observe wildlife. Visitors can choose whichever experience suits them best.

If time permits, continue to Zengjia Mountain, where vibrant red leaves complement dramatic peaks. Amid karst landscapes featuring stone forests, gorges, and caves, more than 10,000 mu (over 660 hectares) of larch forests transform the mountains into a vibrant tapestry of autumn colors. Then visit Jianmen Pass to admire the golden hues of autumn across this ancient battlefield. Its 72 peaks appear even more imposing in the autumn light, combining the grandeur of a pass that one man could defend against an army with the gentle beauty of a sea of red leaves.

When the first snow falls gently in late November, Guangyuan takes on yet another layer of beauty. In the distance, towering mountains are blanketed in snow, while nearby, red leaves remain vivid and bright. The pristine white of winter and the brilliant colors of autumn intertwine, creating a breathtaking contrast. Tangjiahe's colorful forests are especially stunning after snowfall. Late autumn is fleeting, so make the most of this beautiful season. Come to Guangyuan for a romantic rendezvous that only autumn can offer.

About Us

The Publicity Department of the CPC Guangyuan Municipal Committee oversees publicity and cultural affairs in Guangyuan. It coordinates efforts to preserve and pass on the city's historical and cultural heritage, develop its cultural tourism brand, and promote its image to audiences beyond the city.