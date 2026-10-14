EKOUAER Celebrates Successful Sponsorship Of 3D Wellness Retreats: Elevating Self-Care And Comfort In Los Angeles

MENAFN - GetNews)Leading sleepwear and loungewear brand EKOUAER proudly announces the successful conclusion of its official sponsorship for the latest 3d Wellness Retreat event, "The Path to Presence," held in West Hollywood. The one-day luxury wellness experience brought together an intimate community of women for a day dedicated to mindfulness, nervous system regulation, and intentional self-care.

As a core partner of the event, EKOUAE hosted guests and VIP attendees with signature loungewear and elegant evening attire, ensuring participants experienced ultimate physical ease throughout the day's activities. From restorative sound bath sessions led by Master Garrett and somatic energy therapy with Farron Feiner, to expert-led discussions on longevity and maternal mental health, EKOUAER 's versatile collections allowed guests to transition seamlessly through every moment of healing and connection.

“Our partnership with 3d Wellness Retreat reflects EKOUAER 's ongoing commitment to empowering individuals to embrace comfort and prioritize self-care,” said a spokesperson for EKOUAER.“Seeing the attendees slow down, connect deeply, and feel completely at ease in our loungewear was a true reflection of our brand message - 'Comfort is Elegance.' We are honored to have played a part in creating such a transformative and restorative environment.”

Event Highlights & Sponsorship Details:

All-Day Comfort: Event attendees received curated EKOUAER loungewear sets designed to promote relaxation and movement during yoga, meditation, and lymphatic drainage sessions.

VIP Experience: VIP guests were treated to an exclusive two-look experience, wearing EKOUAER loungewear during daytime sessions and transitioning into specialized EKOUAER evening attire for an intimate post-retreat dinner.

Community Connection: Attendees, lifestyle creators, and wellness experts shared positive feedback on the signature softness and thoughtful design of EKOUAER 's pieces, highlighting how clothing can enhance the overall wellness journey.

Following the success of this event, EKOUAER will continue to expand its footprint within the global wellness community, bringing premium, comfortable essential wear to individuals seeking balance and confidence in their daily lives.

About EKOUAER

EKOUAER is a global sleepwear and loungewear brand dedicated to creating high-quality, ultra-comfortable, and stylish essential wear. Championing the belief that feeling good is the foundation of looking good, EKOUAER designs versatile pieces that support individuals through moments of rest, relaxation, and everyday life.