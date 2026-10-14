Moffat Glass Expands Commercial Glass Services In Lasalle, Colo.

MENAFN - GetNews) Moffat Glass, a residential and commercial glass company serving Northern Colorado since 1921, has expanded its commercial glass services to LaSalle, Colo., giving local businesses access to storefront installation, glass repair and replacement, and custom heavy-glass work fabricated at the company's own Northern Colorado shop.

LOVELAND, Colo. - October 14, 2026 - Moffat Glass, a residential and commercial glass company serving Northern Colorado since 1921, has expanded its commercial glass services to LaSalle, Colo., giving local businesses access to storefront installation, glass repair and replacement, and custom heavy-glass work fabricated at the company's own Northern Colorado shop.

The expansion covers storefront systems, entry and interior door glass, interior glass partitions, safety and tempered glass, and insulated glass unit replacement for offices, retail spaces, restaurants and light industrial properties. Businesses scheduling commercial glass installation in LaSalle, CO work with Moffat's own crews from measure through installation, with no subcontracted labor on the job.

"Commercial glass has to do two jobs at once: it has to look right from the street, and it has to hold up to daily traffic," said owner Eric Stern. "Because we fabricate in our own shop, we control the measurements, the tempering and the schedule. When a storefront panel breaks, that control is what gets a business back to normal quickly."

Each project follows a set sequence. A technician measures the opening on site and confirms hardware and code requirements, the glass is cut and tempered in the company shop, and Moffat crews handle installation and final walkthrough. Storefront glass installation and repair in LaSalle covers annealed, tempered and laminated glass, with tinted, low-iron and patterned options for storefronts, entrances and interior glazing.

The LaSalle expansion follows a year of growth for Moffat Glass across Larimer and Weld counties, including custom frameless glass railing work for Greeley homes. In addition to commercial services, the company designs and installs custom frameless and semi-frameless shower enclosures, glass railings, custom-cut mirrors, wine rooms, and decorative and specialty glass for residential clients.

About Moffat Glass

Moffat Glass is a residential and commercial glass company serving Larimer and Weld counties in Northern Colorado from locations in Evans, Loveland and Fort Collins. Services include custom frameless and semi-frameless shower enclosures, glass railings, custom-cut mirrors, glass partitions, wine rooms, decorative and specialty glass, window glass replacement, insulated glass units, and commercial storefront and heavy-glass installation.