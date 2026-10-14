MENAFN - GetNews)“The world doesn't get quieter. You get clearer.” - Yvette Brown and Shari Nomady, authors of *AI Fluency*XPROMOS co-founders Yvette Brown and Shari Nomady introduce *AI Fluency: Building Decision Confidence in a World Designed to Overwhelm You*. The book examines AI anxiety, hype, and information overload, challenges the equation of AI adoption with genuine AI fluency, and identifies four conditions for building human judgment and decision confidence: mindset, landscape literacy, role-specific capability, and practice architecture, grounded in domain expertise, hands-on practice, and community.

Laguna Hills, California - October 14, 2026 - As artificial intelligence reshapes the workplace, professionals face an exhausting stream of new tools, alarming predictions, breakthrough claims, and conflicting advice. Much of that information comes from sources whose interests don't necessarily align with helping people understand AI. Meanwhile, organizations continue measuring technology adoption without necessarily knowing whether their people have developed genuine AI fluency.

Written by XPROMOS co-founders Yvette Brown and Shari Nomady, AI Fluency: Building Decision Confidence in a World Designed to Overwhelm You challenges those assumptions, examining the sources of AI anxiety and offering a human-centered understanding of what becoming AI fluent requires.

The Noise Has Sources-and Motivations

This AI Fluency book identifies four sources of AI noise: manufactured claims driven by commercial interests, uninformed commentary presented with confidence, cultural pressures surrounding professional identity, and sensationalized information stripped of context.

Understanding these forces, the authors argue, changes how people interpret the constant AI conversation. What once felt like evidence of falling behind becomes information they can question, evaluate, or disregard.

This book begins with a revealing research problem. When Brown and Nomady attempted to substantiate widely circulated statistics comparing AI adoption, business results, and workforce fluency, they discovered that the numbers could not be reliably verified. Different studies used inconsistent definitions and measures, raising a larger question about what organizations actually mean when they report AI progress.

AI Adoption Is Not AI Fluency

Drawing on more than two years of developing AI fluency programs with practitioners, the authors argue that tool access, software licenses, training completion, and usage statistics are not sufficient evidence of fluency.

Their alternative centers on a perceptual shift: developing an internal reference point that enables people to evaluate AI claims, recognize useful applications, challenge unreliable outputs, and make informed decisions without chasing every technological development.

The destination, they argue, is decision confidence.

"The world doesn't get quieter. You get clearer," the authors, Yvette Brown and Shari Nomady write.

Four Conditions for Genuine AI Fluency

The book identifies four interdependent conditions: mindset, grounded in curiosity, critical awareness, and resilience; landscape literacy, understanding AI's capabilities and limitations; role-specific capability, applying professional expertise and judgment through effective AI interaction; and practice architecture, sustained application, reflection, and community.

All four are necessary. None is sufficient alone.

While the book provides the orientation and framework, it does not provide instant fluency. The authors not that this is by design, as developing the capability requires deliberate practice with AI models, real work, and the expertise individuals already possess.

Extending AI Fluency into the Workplace

The publication builds on the authors' work through XPROMOS, where they develop practical AI fluency experiences for business leaders and nontechnical professionals. Its AI Fluency ecosystem connects foundational learning, executive development, role-based workforce capability, collaborative experiences, and implementation support.

The book was endorsed as Accredited Content by the Theia Institute, a Washington, DC non-profit AI Think Tank, in 2026.

AI Fluency: Building Decision Confidence in a World Designed to Overwhelm You is available on Amazon. Additional information about the authors, book, and companion resources is available through XPROMOS.

About XPROMOS: The Company Being Featured

XPROMOS helps business leaders and teams develop genuine AI fluency: the understanding, human judgment, and practical capabilities needed to work confidently and effectively with artificial intelligence. Through its AI Fluency ecosystem, XPROMOS connects Executive AI Fluency, role-based workforce development, competency-based AI Fluency Foundations training, and practical business application. Its human-centered approach moves beyond tool adoption and generic AI training, helping organizations build sustained capability and decision confidence grounded in professional expertise.

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