Joking Joystick Launches Entertainment Publication Bringing Gaming, Film And Collectibles Together

MENAFN - GetNews) Las Vegas-based site combines gaming and pop culture news with searchable reviews, walkthroughs, movie trailers, and game and trading-card release calendars.

Las Vegas, United States - Oct 14, 2026 - Joking Joystick has announced the launch of its expanded online publication, bringing video game coverage, movies, retro gaming and collectibles together with practical tools that help readers discover releases, assess what interests them and follow topics over time.

Rather than focusing on a single entertainment category, Joking Joystick is organized around the overlap between the interests of players, film fans and collectors. A reader can follow gaming news, check a game's release information, explore a review or walkthrough, browse movie trailers and reviews, or track upcoming trading-card products from the same website. The publication combines timely stories with searchable reference pages and dedicated sections for different kinds of content. This structure is intended to help readers follow a subject across formats: an announcement can lead to release information, a review can provide context before a purchase, and a guide can remain useful after a game is underway. Collectors and film fans can also move from dates or trailers to related coverage.

The site's central offering is a connected mix of news and service-oriented resources. Current stories and features sit alongside longer explainers, commentary and guides. Reviews, calendars and walkthroughs serve different purposes, so each has its own section rather than being mixed into a single stream of headlines. Readers can use the publication to follow a developing story or return later to find information about a specific game, film or collectible release.

For players deciding what to play, Joking Joystick has a game-review library that can be filtered by platform. Reviews include an editorial verdict and a rating on a ten-point scale, accompanied by discussion intended to explain the assessment rather than leave readers with a score alone. The library gives visitors a way to browse opinions across titles and platforms before deciding which games deserve a closer look.

The site's searchable game guides and walkthroughs are designed for players who need practical help while playing. Platform-aware resources address questions such as how to approach a challenge, understand a game system or find a detail that may be easy to miss. These guides complement news and reviews by remaining useful after a game's initial announcement or release.

A game release calendar lets readers browse upcoming and recent releases by platform and month, then open individual entries for more details. It is intended to help readers track what is scheduled and compare titles on the horizon. Because release plans can change, dates should be checked again as launch approaches. Together, the calendar, reviews and guides give readers several ways to follow a title, from discovery and evaluation to release and gameplay.

Joking Joystick also covers retro gaming, emulation and homebrew projects alongside current console and PC releases. This section serves readers interested in gaming history as well as those following new hardware, software and community projects. The range allows the publication to cover both new developments and older games or platforms that continue to attract attention.

Collectibles form another major part of the site. Joking Joystick provides trading-card coverage and a dedicated release calendar that can be searched and filtered by brand, sport and month. Individual release pages give collectors a starting point for checking product information and dates, while buying guides and related features offer additional context. As with game releases, trading-card dates may change, so the calendar is a reference point rather than a guarantee of availability.

The publication's film and entertainment sections extend its coverage beyond gaming. Visitors can search movie trailers and upcoming titles, browse an archive of released films, and find movie reviews in a separate section. Keeping trailers and criticism distinct helps readers look for upcoming releases or seek an assessment of a film without having to search through unrelated posts.

Navigation and search are designed for two types of visitors: those arriving with a particular title in mind and those looking for something new. Readers can browse by topic or use the site's searchable sections, platform filters and calendars to narrow results. The aim is to make the publication useful both for quick checks, such as a release date, and for more involved research, such as comparing games or exploring a collecting category.

Joking Joystick also includes buyer's guides and a dedicated hot-deals area. These sections provide space for consumer-focused material while keeping it distinct from news and reviews. Readers looking at a product can seek out relevant guidance or deals separately from editorial coverage. This organization makes it easier to identify the type of information being presented and the purpose it serves.

The publication's subject areas are connected by the ways entertainment franchises move across formats. A game can inspire a film, a movie can lead to related games, and major properties can generate trading cards and other collectibles. Joking Joystick places these related interests within one site while maintaining dedicated sections for readers who want to focus on a particular topic. Its Las Vegas, Nevada headquarters provides a stated home base for a publication covering entertainment interests that reach beyond one city.

For creators, industry contacts and publicists, the site's different formats offer several possible homes for relevant material. Depending on the subject and available information, a game may be relevant to a news story, release-calendar entry, review or guide; a film may fit trailer coverage, a review or a broader entertainment feature; and a trading-card product may be appropriate for a calendar entry or a story with a wider angle. Coverage remains dependent on editorial relevance and the information available.

Readers can explore the publication and its current sections at /.

About Joking Joystick

Joking Joystick is an online publication headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, covering video games, movies, retro culture and collectibles. Its website brings together gaming and entertainment news, game and movie reviews, walkthroughs, release calendars, movie trailers, trading-card resources, buyer's guides and related features. Visit / for current coverage and site information.