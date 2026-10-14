MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Sainsbury's results preview: can grocery growth deliver stronger profits?

J Sainsbury reports its interim results on Thursday 22 October, with investors looking for evidence that continued grocery market-share gains can translate into stronger profits despite intense price competition, rising operating costs and pressure on household budgets.

Year-to-date the J Sainsbury share price has risen by around 4%, over the past five years it gained 20% on a total annualised return basis but 60% on a total return (by re-investing dividends) basis.

J Sainsbury 5-year total return graph ​Source: Axel Rudolph, IG

The UK supermarket group made an encouraging start to its 2026/27 financial year. In its first-quarter trading update, grocery sales rose 3.6%, while Sainsbury's overall sales increased 3.1%. However, general merchandise and clothing sales fell 3.7%, while Argos sales declined 0.5%.

The central question is whether Sainsbury's can continue outperforming the grocery market while investing in value and quality without allowing those investments to erode margins.

Those looking to invest in Sainsbury's can do so through IG Invest or our share dealing service, while traders can access the share price via spread betting or CFD trading.

Grocery remains the engine of growth

Sainsbury's food business is the main driver of its investment case. The supermarket has spent several years strengthening its competitive position through Aldi Price Match, Nectar Prices, improvements to fresh food and a broader premium range.

In Q1, grocery sales increased 3.6%, with fresh food sales up 5%. Sales of its Taste the Difference range rose 6%, while online grocery sales grew 12.5%. The retailer also reported stronger customer satisfaction scores for product availability and online order fulfilment.

These figures suggest Sainsbury's is attracting customers through a combination of competitive prices and product quality rather than relying solely on discounting.

Investors will want to know whether that momentum continued into the second quarter, particularly as food retailers compete aggressively for customers facing pressure from household bills.

Market-share performance will be especially important. Sainsbury's said it had outperformed the grocery market for six consecutive years in its full-year results, reaching its highest volume market share in a decade. Sustaining that performance would reinforce the case that its food-focused strategy is working.

Profit margins face a difficult balancing act

Sales growth has not automatically translated into higher operating profits.

For FY2025/26, Sainsbury's retail underlying operating profit fell 1.1% to £1.025 billion, despite grocery sales growth and £330 million of structural cost savings. Management attributed the pressure to operating-cost inflation and investment in its competitive position.

That is the key challenge facing chief executive Simon Roberts. Sainsbury's needs to maintain attractive prices, improve the shopping experience and invest in its stores while protecting profitability.

The supermarket has committed to delivering £1 billion of cost savings over three years to FY2026/27. Investors will be looking for evidence that those savings are offsetting wage increases, business rates, distribution costs and other inflationary pressures.

Sainsbury's has also been investing in stores to allocate more space to food, expanding ranges and improving the customer experience. The company said these investments were generating stronger food-volume growth and higher trading intensity in upgraded stores. The interim results should help establish whether those benefits are becoming more visible in the group's financial performance.

For those wanting to understand more about how to assess shares in grocery retailers where margin dynamics are as important as sales growth, our resources on investing for beginners cover the key concepts in accessible detail.

Argos remains a weak spot

Argos is likely to remain a concern, given subdued consumer demand for general merchandise and fierce competition in online retail.

In Q1, Argos sales fell 0.5%, while Sainsbury's own general merchandise and clothing sales declined 3.7%. Management described the wider general merchandise market as subdued.

The group is also preparing to sell Argos, with completion expected in February 2027. Sainsbury's says its interim results will be presented on a continuing-operations basis, with Argos reported as a discontinued operation until the transaction completes. Investors will therefore need to distinguish the ongoing supermarket business from the legacy group figures.

The sale would allow management to focus more closely on food retail, but investors will want clarity on the transaction timetable and how the proceeds will be used.

Outlook and analyst expectations

Sainsbury's maintained its FY2026/27 guidance in its June update, forecasting total underlying operating profit of £975 million to £1.075 billion and retail free cash flow of more than £500 million. Management said the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on customers and the business remained uncertain.

Company-compiled analyst consensus published on 2 October puts continuing-operations underlying operating profit at £1.054 billion for FY2026/27, compared with £1.025 billion of reported retail underlying operating profit in FY2025/26. The comparison needs care because Argos is being treated as a discontinued operation in the latest consensus.

According to LSEG Data & Analytics, SAN1 revenue is expected to decrease slightly to £17.28 billion but pre-tax profit is expected to rise to £353 million, up from £340 million in SAN1 2025. Earnings per share is expected to rise to 11.07 pence, around 8% higher than a year ago.

Analysts expected the J Sainsbury's share price to rise by around 7% from current levels, as of 14 October 2026, to 360.58p. Analysts rate J Sainsbury as a 'hold' with six 'buy' and six 'hold' but also 2 'sell' recommendations.

Source: LSEG Data & Analytics

What is interesting, though, is that TipRanks has a '9 Outperform' Smart Score for J Sainsbury's and a 'buy' analyst consensus.

Source: TipRanks

Irrespective of what analysts believe, the interim results should reveal whether trading is on track to meet the above mentioned expectations and whether management sees any change in the balance between price investment, cost inflation and profit growth.

Cash flow and shareholder returns

Cash generation will be another key area of focus. Sainsbury's generated retail free cash flow of £574 million in FY2025/26, up 8.1%, and said it remained on track to exceed £1.6 billion over the three-year period covered by its strategic plan.

The company also returned more than £800 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks during the year. Its proposed full-year dividend was 13.7p per share, up from 13.6p.

Investors will want confirmation that cash generation remains robust enough to support investment and shareholder returns without weakening the balance sheet.

For income-focused investors, the combination of a growing dividend and an active buyback programme makes Sainsbury's an increasingly interesting case. You can find out more about the advantages of buying shares and how to build a dividend-focused portfolio through our educational resources.

Technical analysis of the J Sainsbury's share price

J Sainsbury's shares have been oscillating around their 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 332.3p for the past six weeks. In doing so they reached a high at 345.4p in early September and a low at 320.3p in early October.

J Sainsbury's daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

In case of a rise and daily chart close above the 7 September high at 345.4p being seen, the February-to-mid-July highs at 354.2p-to-361.8p may be reached. If exceeded, the July peak at 380.3p may be reached.

Were another move to below the 200-day SMA to be witnessed instead and the 7 October low at 320.3p to be fallen through, the odds would favour a slide towards the December 2025-to-June 2026 lows at 304.6p-to-293.7p.

Medium-term the J Sainsbury's share price will remain in an uptrend as long as the June trough at 293.7p holds on a weekly chart closing basis.

J Sainsbury's weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView The bottom line

Sainsbury's enters its interim results with encouraging grocery momentum, but the investment case depends on converting that growth into sustainable profits. Continued market-share gains would be positive, yet investors will want evidence that price investment and cost savings can coexist with improving margins.

A resilient profit outlook, strong cash generation and progress on the Argos sale could strengthen confidence in the retailer's strategy. If costs continue to absorb the benefits of higher sales, however, the market may question how quickly Sainsbury's can deliver meaningful profit growth.

How to invest in Sainsbury's sharesDo your research on Sainsbury's, the interim results on 22 October and the key metrics to watchDownload IG Invest or open a share dealing account with usSearch for J Sainsbury (SBRY) in our platform or appChoose the number of shares or value of money you'd like to investPlace your trade Important to know

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