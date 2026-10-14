Jordan, Qatar Discuss Higher Education Accreditation, Quality Assurance Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) – Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission (AQAC) President Dhafer Sarayreh on Wednesday discussed with Cultural Attaché at the Qatari Embassy in Jordan Maha Al-Ruwaili, ways to expand cooperation in higher education, academic accreditation, quality assurance, and expertise exchange.

The meeting addressed the commission's role in developing the education system and improving quality of higher education institutions and their academic programs.

Discussions also covered the commission's efforts to develop frameworks and standards governing academic, professional, and technical qualifications to improve educational outcomes and align them with labor market needs.

Talking at the meeting, Sarayreh called for strengthening cooperation with educational and cultural institutions and exchanging expertise in quality assurance and academic accreditation to support educational development and expand bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

For her part, Al-Ruwaili highlighted the importance of strengthening Jordanian-Qatari cooperation in higher education, academic accreditation, and quality assurance, as well as exchanging knowledge and expertise to improve educational institutions and academic programs.

Both sides also explored opportunities to expand cooperation through trainee placements, joint training programs, and knowledge exchange initiatives, aimed at developing institutional capabilities, building professional competencies, and strengthening educational ties between the two countries.

They also went over joint potential initiatives to support educational institutions in Jordan and Qatar.

//Petra// AO