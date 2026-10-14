King, Australia Governor-General Discuss Regional Developments, Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Canberra, Oct. 14 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II held talks with Australia's Governor-General Sam Mostyn in Canberra on Wednesday, during which they discussed ways to enhance relations between Jordan and Australia, and the recent developments in the region.

His Majesty expressed his pride in the close bilateral relations between the two countries, which span over 50 years, emphasising the importance of strengthening cooperation in the fields of education, trade, and private-sector investment in energy, infrastructure, technology and mining.

The King also expressed his appreciation for Australia's support to Jordan in key sectors, and for its role in supporting the relief efforts in Gaza through the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation.

His Majesty emphasised Jordan's commitment to increasing tourism between the two countries, highlighting Jordan's 2030 millennium celebrations to commemorate two thousand years since the baptism of Jesus Christ as a timely opportunity for Australians interested in religious tourism to visit Jordan and the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ (Bethany Beyond the Jordan).

Speaking on regional developments, the King underscored the need to step up international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and restore stability to Arab countries and security for their people, commending Australia's efforts and stance in support of achieving regional peace.

His Majesty noted the dangers of Israel's constant attacks on Palestinians and the Israeli government's exploitation of the situation in the region as a pretext for imposing a new reality on the ground in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza.

The talks also touched on developments in Syria and Lebanon, and the importance of supporting the security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of both countries.

For her part, Governor-General Mostyn expressed her pride in the depth of relations between Australia and Jordan, and her commitment to expanding them across various sectors, commending Jordan's efforts to promote stability and de-escalation, as well as its vital humanitarian role.

Upon arrival at Australia's Government House in Canberra, an official welcoming ceremony was held for the King. His Majesty also signed the guestbook.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Australia Janti Kalajoqa attended the talks.

//Petra// NQ