Fajr Company, Crown Prince Foundation Partner On Youth Leadership

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Egyptian Fajr for Natural Gas Transmission and Supply Company signed a partnership agreement with the Crown Prince Foundation (CPF) on Wednesday to develop specialized leadership training programs for Jordanian youth under the foundation's "Khutaa Al Hussein" (Al Hussein's Footsteps) initiative.

The agreement, signed by Fajr Chief Executive Officer Yasser Salah El Din and CPF Executive Director Tamam Mango, aims to strengthen young Jordanians' leadership capabilities, prepare them to meet future challenges and build a nationwide network of graduates committed to continuous learning and community development.

The partnership will support the design, development and implementation of specialized training programs under Khutaa Al Hussein, a yearlong national initiative that promotes leadership, public service, critical thinking, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence.

Through a series of training sessions and practical experiences, the program seeks to deepen participants' understanding of themselves and their communities, develop their ability to identify challenges and devise solutions, and foster a culture of continuous learning and collective responsibility.

Salah El Din said the partnership reflects Fajr's commitment to investing in human capital alongside its role in supporting Jordan's energy sector. "Our efforts are not limited to supporting the energy sector in the Kingdom," he stated. "We believe investing in people is the most impactful and sustainable investment, and empowering youth through education and skills-building opens wider horizons for development." He added that the cooperation reflects a shared vision of equipping Jordanian youth with the knowledge, skills and practical experiences needed to develop their leadership potential and contribute to the Kingdom's development.

Salah El Din expressed hope that the agreement would pave the way for long-term partnerships capable of delivering sustainable benefits to young people and their communities.

In a statement, the CPF emphasized that investing in youth is fundamental to Jordan's future, noting that leadership development extends beyond acquiring practical skills to fostering a mindset that connects personal growth with social responsibility.

The foundation pointed out that such an approach encourages young people to examine challenges from broader perspectives, collaborate on solutions, and contribute to positive change in their communities, creating an impact that extends across generations.

CPF added that partnerships with various entities help enhance and develop these experiences in line with youth needs. It said they also strengthen national programs' ability to build communities of leaders who continue learning, work together, and drive change in their local communities, including through Khutaa Al Hussein.

Fajr, established in 2003, is the main investor in and operator of Jordan's natural gas transmission network. The company designs, develops, manages, and operates gas transmission infrastructure in accordance with safety and reliability standards.

In addition to its role in strengthening energy security and ensuring stable natural gas supplies to vital sectors, Fajr implements initiatives supporting education, national talent development and youth empowerment.

//Petra// NQ