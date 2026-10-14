Aqaba Women Complete Plumbing Training Program To Reduce Water Loss

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 14 (Petra) – The Ministry of Water and Irrigation graduated a group of women from the Water Wise Women program in Aqaba on Wednesday after they completed specialized training in household plumbing and maintenance aimed at improving women's employment opportunities and reducing water loss.

The program was implemented in cooperation with the Skilled Hands Association, Future Pioneers for Empowering Communities, and Aqaba Water Company, with funding from the World Bank and the French Development Agency (AFD).

According to a ministry statement, the initiative seeks to increase women's participation in the water sector, improve water-use efficiency, and promote conservation.

The training provided women from local communities with practical skills in household plumbing, water leak detection, basic repairs, and maintenance to help reduce water waste and raise awareness of water conservation.

Ministry Assistant Secretary-General for Media and Communication Omar Salameh highlighted the program's role in combining women's economic empowerment with water conservation awareness.

He noted that obtaining professional practice certificates after completing the training requirements would help qualify participants for employment and create new career opportunities.

Salameh reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting initiatives that expand women's participation in technical and vocational fields, particularly those related to water resource management. He also acknowledged the contributions of implementing partners, trainers, and participants.

Aqaba Water Company Director Mohammad Amayreh said the program equips women with the skills needed to provide household plumbing and maintenance services within their communities while promoting water conservation and reducing water loss.

He added that the skills acquired provide a foundation for future employment or establishing small businesses, supporting women's economic independence and expanding self-employment opportunities.

At the conclusion of the program, graduates received professional practice certificates and comprehensive plumbing and maintenance toolkits to help them apply their newly acquired skills and pursue employment or self-employment opportunities.

//Petra// AO