Coalition Destroys Houthi Missile Targeting Riyadh, Four Injured From Debris - Saudi Media

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The coalition battling Yemen's Houthis said that a missile fired by the Iran-backed militants at Riyadh has been destroyed with four people injured of falling debris.

The coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al Maliki said on a social media post confirmed the interception operation.

The Saudi Civil Defence also lifted danger warnings it earlier issued for Riyadh and Al Kharj, Arab News reported.

Four people were earlier injured by falling debris in Riyadh after air defenses knocked down Houthi missiles in the Saudi capital, the Riyadh-based news outlet reported.

Shrapnel from two intercepted cruise missiles landed around 15 residential homes and injured four people, the Saudi Civil Defence said on Wednesday.

Al Maliki said early Wednesday that a cruise missile was destroyed in Al Kharj governorate, in the center-south of Riyadh Province.

The Energy Ministry said in a statement that a Saudi Aramco admin building in Dhahran was targeted and there were no injuries reported.

Al Maliki said late on Tuesday that three drones were also destroyed north of Riyadh.

On Saturday, an attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International airport killed 13 people and left hundreds injured.

The attack on the civilian airport was widely condemned.

The Houthis also attacked Abha's international airport and Yemen's Aden International Airport this week, according to Arab News.

Video of the King Khalid Airport attack was released by Saudi authorities and showed civilians, including many religious pilgrims who were heading to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, waiting for their flights before a bright orange flash engulf the terminal.

The dead included four Saudi citizens, a Jordanian as well as two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Syrian and a Sudanese, according to the Kingdom's aviation authority.

A day later a Pakistani civilian was killed when the same airport came under attack again.