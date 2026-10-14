Netanyahu Vows Palestinians Displaced From Refugee Camp Will Not Return
In a video statement filmed in the vicinity of the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Netanyahu praised the Israeli army for "clearing it out under our directives".
"I heard that there is someone in the High Court of Justice who says that the residents should be brought back here. These are not residents, these are terrorists," the premier added.
Since January 2025, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been evacuated from three refugee camps in the northern West Bank -- Jenin, Nur Shams and Tulkarm -- after an Israeli military operations.
The displaced Palestinians have largely been unable to return.
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