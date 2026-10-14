Sahibzada Farhan Smashes Abhishek Sharma's World Record

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Pakistan T20 team captain Sahibzada Farhan delivered an outstanding performance against Sri Lanka, breaking the world record previously held by Indian batter Abhishek Sharma.

Farhan has become the highest run-scorer in a three-match T20 series between two Full Member teams. He scored a total of 238 runs across the three matches against Sri Lanka, surpassing Sharma's previous record of 229 runs against Afghanistan.

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The Pakistani captain scored 89 runs in the first match, 73 in the second and 76 in the third. He batted at an average of 79.33 and a strike rate of 165.27 throughout the series.

In recognition of his outstanding performance, Sahibzada Farhan was named Player of the Series. Pakistan won the three-match series against Sri Lanka 2–1.