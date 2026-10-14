Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russian Jet-Powered Shahed Drone Strikes Civilian Infrastructure In Lutsk, Injuring Six

Russian Jet-Powered Shahed Drone Strikes Civilian Infrastructure In Lutsk, Injuring Six


Date: 2026-10-14 07:37:01

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Roman Romaniuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, stated this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, the enemy's jet-powered Shahed attack has caused damage to civilian infrastructure in Lutsk, including the EuroHurt wholesale store selling European goods. As of now, six people have been reported injured, two of them in serious condition," the post said.

Read also: Residential buildings and agricultural enterprises hit in Rivne region, eight people injured

It is believed that there may also have been people inside the pavilion. Emergency services are working at the scene, and efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.

As previously reported, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk overnight following a strike by a Russian drone.

MENAFN14102026000193011044ID1111807238


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search