Russian Jet-Powered Shahed Drone Strikes Civilian Infrastructure In Lutsk, Injuring Six
"Unfortunately, the enemy's jet-powered Shahed attack has caused damage to civilian infrastructure in Lutsk, including the EuroHurt wholesale store selling European goods. As of now, six people have been reported injured, two of them in serious condition," the post said.Read also: Residential buildings and agricultural enterprises hit in Rivne region, eight people injured
It is believed that there may also have been people inside the pavilion. Emergency services are working at the scene, and efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.
As previously reported, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk overnight following a strike by a Russian drone.
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