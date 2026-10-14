Sybiha After Overnight Russian Attack On Ukraine: Putin Openly Defies US

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made the statement on X, according to Ukrinform.

"Putin has delivered yet another negative 'response' to the proposal of an energy ceasefire announced by President Trump and supported by President Zelensky. Instead of one 'yes' to peace efforts - 39 missiles and more than 120 drones. Cynically, the main targets of this strike were Ukraine's energy objects," the foreign minister said.

Sybiha emphasized that Putin was not merely attacking Ukraine but was openly challenging the United States and showing contempt for any attempts to end the war.

Zelensky reveals what US threatened Ukraine with

Aggression must not be rewarded economically, the minister warned. He called for no easing of sanctions and no concessions that would allow Russia to finance another wave of terror.

"Every dollar that reaches Moscow's war budget is another resource for attacks on Ukrainian civilians and threats to transatlantic security. We urge our partners to respond with stronger sanctions, tougher enforcement, and immediate additional air defence support for Ukraine," Sybiha stressed.

He expressed his conviction that Putin must be held accountable for rejecting peace rather than receiving incentives to prolong the war.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that during the night of October 14, Russia had launched 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 attack drones and loitering munitions against energy and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv. Approximately 600,000 people remain without electricity.

According to Zelensky, the Donald Trump administration had also warned that it could suspend intelligence sharin with Ukraine if Kyiv did not stop striking Russian oil refineries.