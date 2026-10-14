Russians Strike Residential Buildings In Zaporizhzhia
Russian forces strike residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. / Photo: Olha Zvonaryova, Ukrinform
"Russian forces attacked a residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia," he wrote.Read also: Residential buildings and agricultural enterprises hit in Rivne region, eight people injured
As Ukrinform reported, the previous day, Russian forces launched a drone strike on warehouses in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts.
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