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Russians Strike Residential Buildings In Zaporizhzhia

Russians Strike Residential Buildings In Zaporizhzhia


Date: 2026-10-14 07:37:00

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Acting Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces strike residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. / Photo: Olha Zvonaryova, Ukrinform

"Russian forces attacked a residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia," he wrote.

Read also: Residential buildings and agricultural enterprises hit in Rivne region, eight people injured

As Ukrinform reported, the previous day, Russian forces launched a drone strike on warehouses in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts.

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