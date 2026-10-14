European Commission Allocates Nearly €2.9 Bln More To Ukraine For Drones, Air Defense And Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is said in a press release published on the Commission's website.

“As Russia stalls on the frontlines, it continues to escalate its aerial attacks - cruelly targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. Europe's steadfast support matters more than ever to help Ukraine protect its skies and save lives. With today's €2.86 billion disbursement, we keep addressing Ukraine's most urgent operational needs, including drones and missiles vital to its defence,” Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said.

The Ukraine Support Loan totals €90 billion for 2026–2027, including €60 billion for defence needs and development of Ukraine's defence‐industrial base, and €30 billion for budget support.

During 2026, €28.3 billion is expected to be directed to support Ukraine's defence industrial capacity. The Commission said further disbursements under the 2026 defence leg of the instrument will continue in the coming weeks.

plans to increase financial support for Ukraine – deputy secretary genera

By the end of 2026, Ukraine will still have access to €29.64 billion available in EU financial assistance. This includes €25.24 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan (with €12.54 billion for defence‐industry support and €12.7 billion for budget financing) and €4.4 billion in remaining budget support under the initial Ukraine Facility.

In total, more than €17 billion is earmarked to ensure the stability of Ukraine's budget for the remaining months of 2026. Disbursement depends on meeting conditions set out in the Ukraine Plan and the Memorandum of Understanding.

As reported, since 2022 the European Union and its Member States have provided €231.5 billion in assistance to Ukraine, including €3.8 billion from the proceeds of immobilised Russian assets.

In February 2026, the European Parliament and the Council adopted Regulation (EU) 2026/467, establishing the Ukraine Support Loan. The Regulation provides for up to €90 billion in support to Ukraine. The support is designed to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the state, delivery of essential public services and economic resilience amid Russia's aggression.

Photo credit: wwfcee