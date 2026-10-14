National Art Museum Explores Life And Work Of Renowned Artist

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbajan National Art Museum has hosted a programme dedicated to the life and work of renowned Azerbaijani artist Togrul Narimanbayov (1930-2013) as part of its educational and cultural project, "Cinema at the Museum".

The event featured a screening of the documentary Togrul Narimanbayov, offering visitors a closer look at the artist's life and the experiences that shaped his distinctive style. Narimanbayov was named People's Artist of the USSR and the Azerbaijan SSR in recognition of his contribution to the arts.

One of the most distinctive figures in 20th-century Azerbaijani art, Narimanbayov worked across painting, monumental art and theatre design. His bold use of colour, expressive compositions and strong connection to national traditions gave his work a recognisable character that earned him recognition beyond Azerbaijan.

His paintings brought together elements of Eastern and Western art. The decorative richness of Eastern miniatures, with their intricate patterns and unconventional treatment of space, met European approaches to form and composition. Rather than simply combining these influences, Narimanbeyov developed a style of his own, keeping Azerbaijani culture at its heart.

Colour played a central role in his work. More than a means of depicting people, objects and landscapes, it became a form of expression in its own right. His vivid palette and interplay of tones gave his compositions a distinctive rhythm and movement, creating an almost musical quality on canvas.

Following the screening, participants visited the exhibition "Chronicle of the City of Winds: Baku in the Works of Artists of the 19th-21st Centuries".

The display includes works by Togrul Narimanbayov, allowing visitors to explore his depictions of the capital alongside those of artists from different periods.