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Houthis Claim Attack On Aramco Site In Dhahran

Houthis Claim Attack On Aramco Site In Dhahran


Date: 2026-10-14 07:36:55

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Yemen's Houthis confirmed on Wednesday that their troops struck a Saudi Aramco facility in Dhahran, located in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, as well as King Khalid International Airport and a Saudi Aramco refinery, Ras Tanura, in Riyadh.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that their operations targeting the Saudi depth will continue in the coming days, striking the Saudi enemy's airports and oil facilities, and their consequences upon it will be dire, by the will and might of Allah," the Houthis said in a statement.

Moreover, Yemeni rebels also warned all shipping companies worldwide, as well as citizens and workers close to those companies and airports, to evacuate them promptly, "as they have become legitimate targets for our armed forces."

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AzerNews

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