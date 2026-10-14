Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan To Attend CICA Summit In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the seventh meeting of the Council of Heads of State and Government of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), scheduled to take place in Baku on October 15.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry's press service announced Fidan's participation in the summit. During his visit to the Azerbaijani capital, the foreign minister is expected to deliver an address to participating leaders and hold bilateral meetings with officials attending the gathering.

The summit brings together representatives of participating countries to discuss regional security, political cooperation and confidence-building measures across Asia. Azerbaijan's role as host provides an opportunity to strengthen diplomatic engagement among Asian countries and promote dialogue on shared regional priorities.

Established in 1992 following an initiative proposed by Kazakhstan at the United Nations General Assembly, CICA is a multilateral forum designed to enhance cooperation, stability and mutual confidence across Asia. Its founding concept rests on the principle that sustainable regional security can be advanced through dialogue, consultation and practical cooperation among participating states.

CICA covers a broad geographical area extending across Asia and brings together countries with diverse political systems, economic interests and security priorities. Its activities address areas including political and military cooperation, economic development, environmental issues, human security and efforts to combat emerging transnational threats.

The forum has gradually developed its institutional framework, with the CICA Secretariat based in Astana, Kazakhstan. Its work focuses on facilitating consultations, promoting voluntary confidence-building measures and encouraging cooperation among member states.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye maintain close political, economic and security ties, supported by extensive bilateral cooperation and regular high-level contacts. Fidan's participation in the Baku summit is expected to provide another opportunity for Turkish and Azerbaijani officials to exchange views on regional developments and broader Asian cooperation.

The seventh summit will place Baku at the centre of multilateral diplomatic engagement, bringing participating countries together to discuss ways to strengthen trust, dialogue and regional stability.