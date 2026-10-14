Yemen Leadership Orders Legal Action Against Houthi Supporters
(MENAFN) Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council on Tuesday directed authorities to take immediate legal measures against individuals suspected of cooperating with or financing the Houthi group, warning that certain offenses against state security could carry the death penalty.
The council stated that providing assistance to the Houthis, enabling their activities or supplying information and resources used to attack the state, civilians or security personnel could lead to prosecution under current legislation.
“National legislation provides strict penalties, including the death penalty for some offenses involving threats to state security and independence, weakening the armed forces, disclosing defense secrets, aiding the enemy and communicating with a hostile state supporting a terrorist militia,” it said.
The council also cautioned against exploiting government, military or security roles, authority or resources to support the Houthis or weaken the country’s defenses.
“Position, office or influence does not exempt anyone from accountability,” said the council.
It called on citizens and public-sector workers to promptly notify the relevant authorities of suspected violations through official reporting channels. The council further instructed government bodies to make reporting easier while safeguarding whistleblowers, witnesses and the confidentiality of their information in accordance with the law.
The council stated that providing assistance to the Houthis, enabling their activities or supplying information and resources used to attack the state, civilians or security personnel could lead to prosecution under current legislation.
“National legislation provides strict penalties, including the death penalty for some offenses involving threats to state security and independence, weakening the armed forces, disclosing defense secrets, aiding the enemy and communicating with a hostile state supporting a terrorist militia,” it said.
The council also cautioned against exploiting government, military or security roles, authority or resources to support the Houthis or weaken the country’s defenses.
“Position, office or influence does not exempt anyone from accountability,” said the council.
It called on citizens and public-sector workers to promptly notify the relevant authorities of suspected violations through official reporting channels. The council further instructed government bodies to make reporting easier while safeguarding whistleblowers, witnesses and the confidentiality of their information in accordance with the law.
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