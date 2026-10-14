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Hackers Target Over 100 Azerbaijani Government Domains

Hackers Target Over 100 Azerbaijani Government Domains


Date: 2026-10-14 07:36:00

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

BAKU, Oct 14 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- More than 100 Azerbaijani government domains have been targeted in a major cyberattack since Tuesday evening, Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communications and Information Security said on Wednesday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“Starting at 22:00 [18:00 GMT] on Oct 13, a cyberattack by a foreign hacker group is under way. More than 100 state domains in the Republic of Azerbaijan are being targeted. The cyberattack has disrupted access to web resources belonging to several government bodies,” the statement said.

Measures have been taken to contain the impact of the cyberattack and keep the websites operational.

In late September, hackers attacked 22 Azerbaijani websites.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI

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Nam News Network

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